Trotwood police searching for suspect following Friday shooting

Dec. 4—Police are continuing to seek a suspect in a Trotwood shooting that sent a man to the hospital Friday evening.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Springmeadow Lane. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported 911 callers said they heard five to 10 gunshots and that a young man had been shot.

When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Trotwood Police Department.

He had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton.

Detectives also responded to the scene to collect evidence. The suspect had fled and is still unknown at this time, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation. We will continue to update this story as details are available.