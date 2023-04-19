Trotwood Police still searching for suspect in homicide nearly a year later

It has been almost a year since Bobby Daniels was shot and killed in Trotwood and police are still searching for the suspect.

Investigators say Anthony Smith shot Daniels multiple times after they got into a fight last May.

Smith has warrants for murder, weapons under disability, four counts of felonious assault, and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

He has long black hair and police said he often wears it in a ponytail.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson told News Center 7 the two men knew each other and may have been involved in business transactions.

“We do know there was a personal relationship between the decedent and Mr. Smith, some type of ongoing died between the two individuals,” Wilson said.

Of the three weekend homicides, only Trotwood police have managed to develop a person of interest. We will let you know if and when they make an arrest.