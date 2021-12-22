Trotwood police warn of 'drastic increase' in thefts from vehicles in Sycamore Woods

Dec. 22—Trotwood police are warning residents to remove valuables such as purses, laptops, shopping bags and phones from their vehicles after a "drastic increase" in thefts from vehicles in the Sycamore Woods neighborhood.

So far this month, police have received nine reports of thefts from vehicles.

"The primary method of entry has been through unlocked car doors," police said. "Patrol officers have increased their enforcement and visibility efforts in the area as a result of the crime uptick."

Property crimes, such as thefts from vehicles. tend to be crimes of opportunity, according to police.

"While there's no way to 100% deter these kinds of incidents, there are some steps citizens can take to make their vehicle a much less appealing target," police said.

People can remove all valuables from vehicles, park in well-lit areas if possible and keep your vehicle locked, officers noted.

"It is important not to keep a spare key in or around the vehicle; 72% of stolen cars are stolen when the suspect gained access to the keys," according to the police department.