Is trouble brewing at ‘Yellowstone’ ranch? Lawsuit filed in Texas expose rift with 2 stars

Trouble is brewing at the ranch between two “Yellowstone” collaborators.

Show creator Taylor Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against actor Cole Hauser’s Free Rein Coffee Company. Hauser has appeared as Rip Wheeler on “Yellowstone” since its launch in 2018.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Northern District of Texas court on Nov. 21, accuses Free Rein of “trademark infringement, unfair competition and false advertising” in relation to both companies use of branding marks with overlapping letters, according to People.

“Neither Hauser nor the Defendants asked or received permission or authorization of Sheridan or Bosque Ranch to use a mark confusingly similar to the BR Brand for virtually identical goods,” the lawsuit alleges.

Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch partnered with Community Coffee on a specialty craft brand in June. While Hauser launched Free Rein in October.

WFAA-TV reports that the lawsuit alleges that Free Rein’s logo is “like the ubiquitous Bosque Ranch trademark” in that it features two overlapping letters. Bosque Ranch’s logo features an overlapping “B” and “R”.

The lawsuit is asking for a permanent injunction against Free Rein for using the alleged similar logo to Bosque Ranch, according to WFAA-TV. The lawsuit is also seeking compensatory damages, including any profits made by Free Rein since launch.

Free Rein was founded by Cole Hauser, alongside Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez, and Paul Anderson who all share a belief that the American Dream is out there waiting, so long as you’re willing to work for it.

When Hauser launched Free Rein in October, he said the coffee brand pays tribute to hard-working cowboys everywhere.

“As a nation built on dreams and aspirations, we want to inspire the go-getters, the dreamers, and the believers to fuel their pursuits,” Hauser added.

Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch craft brand is named after his Weatherford-based equine facility, where coffee is essential to cowboy life.

“Meals will be missed, and supper worked right through. But the one thing as essential to the cowboy as his boots and saddle is coffee,” Sheridan said at the announcement.

‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser, right, leans in to take to screenwriter Taylor Sheridan while signing autographs at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Sheridan and Hauser are Cowtown regulars, having visited the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in previous years to sign autographs and meet fans.

As for “Yellowstone,” fans will have to wait until next year to see how the fifth and final season wraps up. The Paramount Network show is eyeing a November 2024 release date to send off the Dutton family.