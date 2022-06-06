Trouble death: Atlanta rapper dies aged 34 after being shot at apartment complex in Georgia

(Getty Images)

Atlanta rapper Trouble has died after being shot at an apartment complex in Georgia.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news of his death to local media on Sunday (5 June). He was 34.

According to WSBTV Atlanta, Trouble – whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr – was shot around 3:20am on Sunday morning at the Lake St James Apartment complex in Conyers.

Deputies told the outlet that they arrived on the scene and found the rapper lying on the ground. He has been shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The rapper’s label Def Jam released a statement, writing: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.”

According to the investigators, Trouble was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex when he was shot.

So far, no arrests have been made, but a warrant has been obtained for a man named Jamichael Jones, who was involved in a “domestic situation” with the woman Trouble was visiting.

Trouble’s music career kicked off just over a decade ago when he released his 2011 debut mixtape December 17th.

The mixtape included the song “Bussin,’” which featured rappers Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame and Trae tha Truth on the remix.

During his career, Trouble has worked with many top rappers and singers such as Lupe Fiasco, Young Thug, Quavo, Nard & B, Zaytoven, and Fetty Wap.

Many fans and people from the music industry have paid tribute to the “Walk 4 Me” rapper.

“RIP Trouble,” rapper Gucci Mane wrote.

Killer Mike added: “God Bless The Dead. He was a good man. Gone too soon.”

And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!! https://t.co/P9Kebuct9p — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 5, 2022

“Black people please be safe in Atlanta. The news about Atlanta rapper Trouble is so infuriating,” one fan wrote.

Music producer E Dewey Smith added: “I’m heartbroken to hear of Trouble’s passing…at 34 years of age! Even though he was a Rapper and I’m a Pastor, we could connect on EVERY conversation! He was real, authentic, ABSOLUTELY genuine, and LOVED Atlanta!!! I loved talking to him and enjoyed doing production with him!”

Another fan wrote: “I know being a rapper sound glamorous and all. But just know what can come with it. You’re a target and it’s one of the most dangerous jobs you can have. RIP Trouble. Prayers for Atlanta. A lot going down over there.”