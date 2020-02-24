Trouble in Tripoli: Why Europe Must Respond to the Ambitions of Libyan Warlord Khalifa Haftar

Every time there is a European conference on Libya, the dominant feeling is the same: the Europeans seem to be more interested in the process—the mere act of bringing stakeholders together to talk—than the outcome. It is less clear whether this talk is actually conducive to any solution that can stop the spiral of violence in Libya.

Perhaps the prioritization of process over results stems from the highly mediatized nature of contemporary politics. It could be that European politicians, being primarily electoral animals obsessed with their own survival, think that an international photo opportunity or merely displaying action is always worth the effort, regardless of the outcomes.

Possibly, this dynamic could also be due to the widespread presence of a highly bureaucratic culture in Europe—especially pervasive in Brussels-based institutions—in which procedures are the raison d'être. As such, organizing the conference was the aim rather than a tool to achieve something else.

Looking at it from this perspective, the recent Berlin conference did not differ from other European-led meetings in recent years, such as those organized in Paris or Palermo. However, there was one major difference: in this conference, the meeting between the two sides of the conflict—the president of the UN-backed Government of the National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Serraj and the eastern Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar—did not even occur. No widely publicized hugs as in Palermo. No handshake with the blessing of Macron as in Paris.

