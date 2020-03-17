How troubled cruise ships hit by coronavirus fears around the world are faring

While many major cruise operators are idling their fleets, some ships are still at sea or trying to find a port as they deal with fears that some passengers or crew may have become infected with the coronavirus.

Some have passengers aboard who either tested positive for COVID-19 or have coronavirus-related symptoms. Other ships that have no reported cases are finding some countries closing access to ports out of fear they may harbor undiagnosed cases aboard.

Here's the latest on some of those ships:

Braemar

Braemar has experienced one of the most troubling maritime ordeals – but it appeared Monday it might be headed toward resolution.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said the Braemar was en route to Cuba, where it is hoped its 682 passengers can be disembarked. Most aboard are British, and the goal is to get them on planes headed for the United Kingdom.

If all goes according to plan, the move to Cuba could end a dilemma in which the Braemar was anchored off Freeport, the Bahamas, but not permitted to dock.

"We are working around the clock to arrange evacuation flights from Cuba to the U.K. as soon as possible for passengers on the Braemar cruise ship," the cruise line quoted the British government's Foreign and Commonwealth Office as saying.

The Bahamian government provided humanitarian assistance, but wouldn't let passengers set foot on any of the island nation's ports. One passenger and four crew members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Celebrity Summit

Passengers were being disembarked Monday from the Celebrity Summit after it was turned away, along with other ships, from the "arbitrary" closing of the port in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Celebrity Cruises said in a statement on its site.

The line says there were "no issues of medical concern" for anyone aboard, but the ship was still turned away despite having clearances from the Centers for Disease Control and the Coast Guard.

Celebrity Eclipse

Celebrity said Sunday it was scrambling to try to bring passengers home from the Celebrity Eclipse after the port closed in San Antonio, Chile. It vowed to find another way to bring them home. The Chilean port was closed to all cruise ships.

On Monday night, the ship was idling off the coast near San Antonio, online ship trackers show.

Silver Shadow

Two passengers aboard the Silver Shadow were "medically disembarked" in Recife, Brazil. One tested positive for COVID-19, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, which operates the Silversea line, said. The other tested negative.



Silver Explorer

Several passengers aboard the Silver Explorer, another Silversea ship, have been medically disembarked in Tortel and Castro, Chile, and have tested positive for COVID-19, Royal Caribbean said.

Grand Princess

Having disembarked its passengers in Oakland, California, the Grand Princess is now dealing with trying to get crew off the ship.

The vessel moved to a dock in San Francisco after its 3,500 passengers left. Crew members are gradually being let off the ship as they finish their quarantine periods. About 500 of the 1,100 crew aboard left over the weekend.

The Grand Princess had 21 coronavirus cases aboard – two passengers and 19 crew – by the time it docked after idling for days outside San Francisco bay waiting for permission to come in.

The ship is operated by Princess Cruises, a unit of cruise giant Carnival.

