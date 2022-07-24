Troubled Crypto Exchange Zipmex Says It’s Mulling Possible Offer

Jamie Tarabay
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Zipmex, a cryptocurrency exchange that operates in markets like Singapore and Thailand, said on Sunday it was considering a possible offer after talks with interested parties and due diligence should commence.

The Asian platform was among several in the digital-assets industry encountering financial difficulties in recent weeks. On Thursday, it had halted withdrawals as the fallout from a series of defaults spread further throughout the industry.

On Friday, Zipmex tweeted it would resume allowing withdrawals but only from Trade wallet and not from any other wallet “until further notice.”

Read: Crypto Woes Spread as Celsius, Babel Links Hit Another Firm

The platform is the latest to encounter financial difficulties stemming from dealings with troubled crypto leaders Babel Finance and Celsius Network Ltd. Zipmex has $48 million of exposure to Babel and $5 million with Celsius, it said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

