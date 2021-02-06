The troubled pasts of Britt and Garrett Reid, sons of Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Britt Reid is the outside linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid's son. (Associated Press)

As the Kansas City Chiefs depart for Tampa, Fla., for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, is embroiled in more serious matters because of his involvement in a vehicle crash Thursday night in Kansas City, Mo., that left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries.

The incident is refocusing attention on events involving two of Andy Reid's five children.





Losing a son

Reid, who won his first Super Bowl last season with the Chiefs and coached for 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, lost a son in 2012. Garrett Reid, 29, an unofficial strength and conditioning coach for the Eagles, died Aug. 5, 2012, of an accidental overdose of heroin.

Andy Reid, center, is embraced after the funeral for his son Garrett Reid in Broomall, Pa., in August 2012. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

His body was found during Eagles training camp at a Lehigh University dorm room. His death shocked many because it appeared he had been turning a corner with his drug-abuse battle.





Garrett Reid served prison time

Previously, Garrett Reid was sentenced to nearly two years in prison because of his involvement in a high-speed crash in 2007 that injured another driver. He admitted being under the influence of heroin, and police found more than 200 pills in his car. He also tried to smuggle pills inside during his time in prison.

Reid told a probation officer that he “liked being a drug dealer,” but he eventually stopped his criminal behavior, according to a statement read by a judge at court.

Britt Reid served jail time

Britt Reid, then 22, was sentenced to jail for a 2007 incident where he pointed a gun at a driver in a road-rage dispute. A judge sentenced him to 23 months in prison and five years' probation on firearms and drug charges.

The judge who sentenced both of Reid’s sons likened the family’s home to “a drug emporium” and that “this is a family in crisis.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.