This troubled US discount chain is poised to turn a corner

Shares in the American discount store chain Dollar General would seem to have little to recommend them. They nearly halved in value last year as tougher economic conditions weighed on the low-income shoppers it targets in rural US towns.

Yet some of the best-performing investors in the world are backing a recovery for the stock, tipped by Questor in 2018. That results in Dollar General’s top AAA rating from Citywire Elite Companies, which rates companies on the basis of their backing by the world’s best fund managers.

Eleven of these top investors, each among the top 3pc of the 10,000 equity fund managers tracked by the financial publisher Citywire, own shares in Dollar General. Many are “value” investors, who seek to buy shares when they are cheap and out of favour, and bought into the stock as it started to tumble last year.

They include Thomas Reynolds, Craig Inman and Daniel Kane, who hold Dollar General shares in their Artisan Value, Mid Cap Value and US Value Equity funds. Each fund has beaten the market’s return over the past three years.

The Artisan fund managers said last year’s share slump, which followed a stunning five-year run when the stock tripled in value, was down in large part to the economic strain on Dollar General’s customers.

“The retailer had previously benefited from Covid stimulus checks [payments], reflected in the bump it experienced in revenues and margins,” they say in their latest update to investors.

“However, the effects have worn off, and its core consumer has been hurt by inflation, stiffer economic conditions, lower tax refunds and reduced Snap [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] benefits.”

Demand for higher-margin household items and clothing has fallen sharply, while thinly staffed stores have been hit by a sharp rise in shoplifting.

And if that wasn’t all bad enough, costs are up too. The company is spending more to deal with supply chain problems and facing higher wage and shipping bills. No surprise then that profit margins are heading sharply downwards.

The ugly mix has been made worse by a strategy to invest heavily in sprucing up stores and new openings. The plan was to capture more middle-class shoppers feeling the pinch from inflation. Such a change was never likely to happen fast.

“Some of the issues are likely self-inflicted,” say Reynolds, Inman and Kane. “After years of focusing on store growth to drive sales, store standards have suffered. Addressing store standards is needed to turn around flagging traffic and customer satisfaction.”

Yet the fund managers can see the seeds of a recovery – and so too, judging by the shares’ performance over the past four months, can the stock market.

A crucial development last year was the return as chief executive of Todd Vasos, who came out of retirement after less than 12 months. Vasos had previously served in the top job for seven years, during which time Dollar General’s shares gained 266pc.

The shares have risen by 35pc since Vasos was reappointed. He is looking to rein in costs and has moderated the pace of store openings and revamps. Vasos also reported some signs of improving customer trends in December’s third-quarter results.

Clearly, an improvement in the financial fortunes of Dollar General’s customers would be one way for the company’s business performance to improve. But even should tough conditions persist, the nature of its business, in providing no-frills, cheap goods, should offer some resilience.

“Discount retail – due to its trade-down feature – tends to be a defensive business during economic slowdowns,” say the Artisan fund managers.

And while the business isn’t enjoying the same buoyancy it did during the pandemic, that is more than reflected in the pricing of its shares, they point out.

“From a valuation perspective, the froth from the pandemic, when it traded in the low-to-mid-twenties [times earnings], is gone. So we aren’t paying for margin upside or store growth. Those would be bonuses. If the company can continue to grow revenues, generate cash flow and buy back stock, we still see a path to success.”

Questor says: buy

Ticker: NYSE:DG

Share price at close: $140.40

Algy Hall is investment editor of Citywire Elite Companies

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8pm

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.