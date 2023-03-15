Troubles at Credit Suisse prompt broader market selloff

Rob Wile
·3 min read

Troubles at the Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse spooked markets Wednesday, causing bank stocks to sell off after regaining some ground Tuesday.

The sell-off was sparked in part when Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, said publicly that it wouldn’t beef up its investment to help steady the embattled lender. Credit Suisse shares took a roughly 25% nosedive Wednesday to hit a record low.

Shares in Citibank were down as much as 5%, while Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo were each down roughly 4% Wednesday. Bank of America’s stock was trading about 3% lower.

The Dow and S&P indexes were both down by more than 1.4% Wednesday morning, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq trading at least 1% lower. Even the markets for assets typically considered safe, such as U.S. government bonds, were also down sharply.

The broad-based jitters in Europe and the United States, which come days after American regulators took over and shut down two banks, have kicked up fresh worries about troubles in the global financial sector.

Some of that shakiness is to be expected, analysts say, since banking around the world is so interconnected and because investors eyeing instability in one part of the industry tend to scan the horizon for other threats — and to reflect those concerns in their stock trades.

“Credit Suisse is not just a Swiss problem but a global one,” Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at the Capital Economics research and consulting group, warned clients in a note Wednesday.

That is partly because Credit Suisse is so large — with $574 billion in assets, it is more than twice as big as Silicon Valley Bank — and partly because it has long been seen as the “weakest link among Europe’s large banks,” he wrote.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Not only has the bank struggled with weak profitability in recent years, but it also said Tuesday that a recent stream of customers pulling their money out had slowed down but “not yet reversed.”

That acknowledgment came at the same time that Credit Suisse said it had found “material weaknesses” in its financial reporting for 2021 and last year.

The issues are not related to the problems that caused U.S. regulators to close SVB and Signature Bank, and Credit Suisse said the problems didn’t change its financial results for those years.

But the disclosures added to investors’ fears that the lender was on thin ice — increasing pressure on an already stressed banking system.

“It would be foolish to assume there will be no other problems coming down the road,” Kenningham said.

While the risks of broader instability are real, Credit Suisse’s litany of travails are unique.

The bank — Switzerland’s second largest after UBS — has faced one scandal after another in recent years. It was convicted in connection with a money laundering plot involving a drug ring last summer. And the bank has had substantial entanglements with a collapsed hedge fund and a bankrupt British lender.

Last month, Credit Suisse reported its largest annual loss since the 2008 financial crisis. In the last three months of last year, clients pulled more than $100 billion of assets, Bloomberg reported, as concerns mounted about its financial health.

As investors dumped the bank’s stock this week, Credit Suisse Chair Axel Lehmann sought to reassure markets that it hadn’t lost its footing. In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday morning, he said that government assistance isn’t on the table.

“We are regulated, we have strong capital ratios, very strong balance sheet. We are all hands on deck,” he said, “so that’s not the topic whatsoever,” adding that a restructuring was underway.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. GDP forecast after banking crisis

    Regional banks in the United States have been on a bumpy ride since SVB Financial Group was shuttered by regulators after a bank run last week. The rapid unraveling of the startup lender has fueled worries of potential bank runs at peers that could leave them scrambling for funds to meet deposit withdrawal requests. Goldman Sachs said stress at some banks persists despite federal agencies having acted aggressively to bolster the financial system.

  • Credit Suisse stock slump triggers close monitoring by regulators

    Credit Suisse shares slumped by as much as 30% on Wednesday after its largest shareholder said it could not provide further support, prompting the Swiss bank's CEO to make new assurances on its financial strength. Saudi National Bank (SNB), which holds 9.88% of Credit Suisse, said it would not buy more shares on regulatory grounds. Shares in Credit Suisse, which is battling to recover from a string of scandals that have undermined the confidence of investors and clients, were down about 17% in early afternoon trading, after shedding as much as 30% to a new record low.

  • The roles Goldman Sachs played in the final days of Silicon Valley Bank

    The Wall Street giant purchased securities and attempted to raise capital as Silicon Valley Bank tried to survive, according to filings.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile Sells to T-Mobile in $1.3B Deal

    Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds has cut his first billion-dollar deal. Mint Mobile, the wireless firm that counts Reynolds as a minority owner, has been acquired by wireless giant T-Mobile in a deal that could value the startup firm at $1.35 billion (the actual payout will depend on the performance of the brands before and […]

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • Rivian Stock Is Really Just About Free. Investors Shouldn’t Forget Cash.

    The electric vehicle maker's cash balance at the end of 2022 almost equals the company's market capitalization.

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • SVB Collapse Has Extreme Consequences For These Companies

    Insured deposits cover anything under $250,000 -- but some companies had much more than that in SVB accounts. "The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week," the statement also assured. Roku said in a filing that 26% of its company's money, approximately $487 million, was held by SVB.

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Suze Orman Says You Won't Lose Everything in a Stock Market Crash if You Do This

    It's fair to say that 2022 was a tough year for stock market investors. The good news, though, is that there's a simple step you can take to reduce the chances of losing a lot of money in a stock market crash. In a recent podcast episode, Orman addressed concerns about a stock market crash and told listeners that one of the most important things to do as an investor is make sure your holdings are diversified across the board.

  • Moody’s Puts First Republic, Five US Banks on Downgrade Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service placed First Republic Bank and five other US lenders on review for downgrade, the latest sign of concern over the health of regional financial firms following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Marke

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Will Double Their Payouts in 2023

    Dividend growth stocks can make for great long-term investments. It sounds impressive, but remember that, in many cases, these consistent raisers often only increase their dividend payments at nominal rates for the sake of keeping their streaks going. Two of these companies -- Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) -- plan to double their current payouts.

  • 3 Bargain-Basement Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Most stocks trade at lower valuations these days due to the sell-off in the broader market. However, while that's made most stocks cheaper, some really stand out for their bargain-basement prices relative to their rivals.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Had you invested in AT&T in 2000, the difference between tracking the S&P 500 and failing miserably all comes down to what you did with those quarterly checks. Investors focused on price returns didn't get much from AT&T over the years; a $10,000 investment made in 2000 would be worth just $5,775 today.

  • 3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Aristocrats

    Dividend payouts boost any portfolio, providing a passive income stream and limiting the impact of drawdowns in other positions. And when it comes to the top dividend-paying stocks, Dividend Aristocrats are in a league of their own.

  • 25 Largest Banks in the US by Asset Size

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 largest banks in the U.S. by asset size. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 10 largest banks in the U.S. by asset size. The collapse of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has sent shockwaves not just through the […]

  • Down More Than 30%: Insiders Buy the Dip in These 2 Beaten-Down Regional Bank Stocks

    The week got off to a rocky start as the markets digested the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, and the Federal regulators’ shutdown of Signature Bank over the weekend. Sparking fears of contagion, on Monday, stocks in the banking sector saw shares drop dramatically, as investors scrambled to figure out the new patterns of risk and reward. The effect was most pronounced among the mid-sized and regional banking firms. In that niche, sudden drops in share value prompted trading halts for