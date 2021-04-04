Troubling "Eek" variant found in most Tokyo hospital COVID cases - NHK

Mock inoculation exercise for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mass vaccination campaign in Sakura
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Around 70% of coronavirus patients tested at a Tokyo hospital last month carried a mutation known for reducing vaccine protection, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Sunday.

The E484K mutation, nicknamed "Eek" by some scientists, was found in 10 of 14 people who tested positive for the virus at Tokyo Medical and Dental University Medical Hospital in March, the report said.

For the two months through March, 12 of 36 COVID patients carried the mutation, with none of them having recently travelled abroad or reporting contact with people who had, it said.

Hospital officials were not immediately available for comment.

Ahead of the summer Olympics scheduled to begin in July, Japan is grappling with a new wave of infections. Health experts are particularly concerned about the spread of mutant strains, even as large-scale vaccinations of the general population have not yet begun.

On Friday, 446 new infections were reported in Tokyo, although that is still well below the peak of over 2,500 in January.

In Osaka, a record 666 cases were reported. Health experts have expressed concern about the spread around that western metropolis of a mutant strain known to have emerged in Britain.

NHK said none of the patients at the Tokyo hospital carried the British strain.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Running to save my life' - Mozambique attack survivors tell of horror

    PEMBA (Reuters) -Luisa Jose, a 52-year-old mother of five, says she came face-to-face with Islamic State-linked insurgents when they attacked the gas hub town of Palma in northern Mozambique 10 days ago. "I was running to save my life ... they were coming from every street," she told Reuters from a stadium in the port city of Pemba housing some of the thousands who fled the violence. Jose said the militants quickly overran her hometown of Palma, next to huge gas projects worth $60 billion.

  • Fully vaccinated against COVID-19? CDC says it's safe to travel but still recommends staying home

    Despite the CDC's new guidance that fully vaccinated Americans can safely travel, the agency is still recommending against it as COVID cases rise.

  • There's no longer a traffic jam in the Suez Canal, authority says

    You are now free to pass through the Suez Canal once again. The Suez Canal Authority announced Saturday that all 422 ships that were stranded after the container ship Ever Given was grounded horizontally across the canal in March have passed through the waterway, ending a significant shipping backlog. The massive vessel was eventually dislodged Monday following a nearly week-long rescue effort to refloat it. Suez Canal Authority: all 422 ships stranded by the grounding of the giant container ship Ever Given, have passed through the canal, ending the backlog caused by the blockage. — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 3, 2021 The canal plays a crucial role in global trade, and the incident, Al Jazeera notes, threw international supply chains into disarray. The SCA is now investigating what caused the Ever Given to run aground. The inquiry will reportedly take at least two more days, after which the findings will be released. Read more at Al jazeera. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers10 shocking secrets of flight attendants

  • Rapper DMX reported in grave condition in New York hospital

    Popular rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known to his fans by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, was reported in grave condition Saturday in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack triggered by an apparent drug overdose, according to the celebrity publications TMZ and Billboard. The publications reported that Simmons, 50, who has had a public history of substance abuse, was rushed to a White Plains, New York, hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home about 11 p.m. Friday.

  • In new book, John Boehner blasts Ted Cruz as ‘dangerous’

    John Boehner didn’t have kind words for Senator Ted Cruz in his new book, which leads Joy to ask, ‘Does anybody like this guy?’

  • Michigan's case spike could repeat across US; Italy enters Easter lockdown; Florida bans vaccine passports. Latest COVID-19 updates

    The CDC updated its guidance for vaccinated travelers, and the governor of Arizona is feuding with the state's capital over park access. COVID news.

  • Stabler and Benson are back on 'Law & Order,' and Twitter is not OK

    Twitter users had a lot to say after 'Law & Order' reunited dynamic duo Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler for the first time in a decade.

  • 6 Expert-Approved Ways to Lose Belly Fat

    Expert-approved, smart, and doable.

  • Canada's 3rd wave of COVID-19 is 'killing faster and younger' and fueled by new variants

    "The people filling the ICU right now are all in their 30s, 40s, and 50s," one emergency physician in Toronto said.

  • ‘Miracle in a bottle’: This wildly popular anti-thinning hair serum is on sale for just $20 right now

    With more than 2,300 perfect 5-star reviews, Pura D'Or's formula helps reduce hair loss—and it's 20 percent off right now.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Fans tell us why they won't stop fighting to 'RestoreTheSnyderVerse' even though there's no plan for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' sequels

    WarnerMedia thought it could move past #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, but the movement grows. Fans won't stop until they get sequels or Snyder says he's done.

  • Why anti-inflammatory diets are great for overall health and a 7-day meal plan to get started

    Anti-inflammatory foods include whole grains, leafy greens, and fatty fish. Here's a 7-day meal plan packed full of meal ideas you can try at home.

  • Breakfast Bite: Favorite Easter Treats

    Dre Johnson from 92 Q talks with Jason and Theo about their favorite Easter treats on The Breakfast Bite.

  • 7 people died in the UK from blood clots after getting AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

    A UK regulator said despite concerns over blood clots in the wake of AstraZeneca's shot, the doses are safe and the benefits outweigh possible risks.

  • Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

    Kelly Sills claimed that he'd spent $15,000 and was a Disney stockholder after arrest for refusing to follow the resort's COVID-19 rules.

  • Deleted 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' scene finally shows how Joker would have delivered that 'We live in a society' line

    Zack Snyder released a deleted scene from his film featuring Jared Leto and Batman to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

  • Thai court voids order for ex-PM to pay $1B for rice losses

    A court in Thailand on Friday annulled a 2016 order by the country’s Finance Ministry for former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to pay 35.7 billion baht ($1.1 billion) in compensation for losses incurred by a money-losing rice farming subsidy program that her 2011-2014 administration launched. The country's Central Adminstrative Court said the 2016 payment order lacked a legal basis since Yingluck was not responsible for the alleged corruption because it was carried out operationally by other officials. The court said the Finance Ministry failed to prove Yingluck was directly responsible for the financial losses.

  • Millennials to be offered single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine to ‘jab and go’

    A new single shot Covid-19 vaccine could be available by July and will be mainly used to target young millennials who might not want to wait for three months for a second dose. Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, said UK medical regulators are now formally assessing the safety of the Janssen vaccine, which is made by Johnson & Johnson. Ministers are hoping the Janssen jab can be deployed among the young adults born around turn of the century as a ‘jab and go’ offering. Anyone receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, seen as the workhorse of the Government’s vaccination roll-out, has to have two jabs, 12 weeks apart, before being fully inoculated. The hope is that the Janssen jab will be attractive to young people who will be desperate to start enjoying a summer by the time the vaccine roll-out reaches them. Government sources said the first Janssen jabs will be in people’s arms by July at the earliest, around the time the youngest adults will be receiving their first jabs. The UK Government has ordered 30 million doses of the Janssen jab which uses the same type of technology as AstraZeneca’s vaccine. One source said: “Where it will be useful is it could work really well for the younger cohort - the 18 to 29 year olds. One hit and you are done - and you are off to Ibiza.”