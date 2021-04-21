Inside the 'troubling rise' of religious denial-of-service cases against gay couples

Jo Yurcaba
·8 min read

Amy and Stephanie Mudd drove an hour from their home in Glasgow, Kentucky, to the city of Radcliff on April 3 to meet with an accountant at Aries Tax Service.

Mudd said her mother-in-law, who lives in the area, recommended the business because it offers a $55 flat fee to file taxes electronically.

When they got there, they saw a sign on the door that listed 10 things customers should have with them if they want the business to e-file their tax return. But the last item on the list stopped them from opening the door. It read, “Homosexual marriage not recognized.”

Stephanie Mudd said the first emotion she felt was anger that businesses can still turn away same-sex couples.

“It just kind of makes your heart fall into your stomach,” Amy Mudd said.

Aries Tax Service.
Aries Tax Service.

The couple took a photo of the sign and left.

“We wanted to bring attention to it, so that he knows that that's not OK,” Amy Mudd said. “Nowadays, you're providing a public service, and it's federal taxes, and in the United States, it's OK for us to be married.”

Kenneth Randall, owner of Aries Tax Service, said the issue “is a matter of personal conviction.”

“I put it to any reasonable person: ‘If you have a matter that's a central conviction for you, are you willing to stand up for it?’” he said. “I am.”

He added that there are other tax preparers in the area that same-sex couples could use and that he’s protected by federal law.

There’s no federal law that explicitly allows people, based on their personal beliefs, to turn away same-sex couples or other classes of people, but there’s also no federal or Kentucky state law that protects LGBTQ people from discrimination in public accommodations, such as businesses.

Legal advocates say situations like the Mudds’ are on the rise as conservative religious organizations, such as the Alliance Defending Freedom, have been building campaigns and lawsuits for years to challenge civil rights laws.

“They want to get legal rulings that there are religious and free speech rights to violate these laws,” said Jennifer Pizer, law and policy director at Lambda Legal, a national LGBTQ legal organization. “We have seen a significant rise and a very troubling rise in these cases, and it's not an accident.”

For years, same-sex couples have been turned away by business owners who don’t want to provide wedding-related services, citing their religious or moral beliefs. In 2018, the Supreme Court narrowly ruled in favor of Jack Phillips, a Christian baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple’s wedding. The court ruled on a technicality — avoiding the issue of whether a business owner, due to their religious beliefs, could refuse to serve a same-sex couple.

Since then, religious denial-of-service cases have continued. In 2019, the Washington Supreme Court ruled against a florist who refused to provide services for a gay couple’s wedding. Last year, President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice backed a wedding photographer in Kentucky who sued the city of Louisville over its anti-discrimination ordinance that prohibited her from refusing to serve same-sex couples. That case is ongoing.

Earlier this month, the ADF filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York arguing that the state’s nondiscrimination law unconstitutionally prohibits wedding photographer Emilee Carpenter “from adopting an editorial policy consistent with her beliefs about marriage.”

The complaint says Carpenter “is already willing to work with clients no matter who they are, including those in the LGBT community” but that the state goes too far by requiring that she “celebrate” same-sex marriage in images on her website.

The ADF also argues that part of the state law limiting statements that certain customers are “unwelcome, objectionable or not accepted, desired, or solicited” interferes with Carpenter’s free speech, because it doesn’t allow her to express her views about same-sex marriage on her website.

Pizer said the New York case represents an area of law that is unsettled, specifically as it relates to people who work in artistic fields like photography.

For the most part, courts have upheld nondiscrimination laws, but in the instances they haven’t, they often rule on technicalities or rule that the laws violate the freedom of expression of creative professionals, Pizer said. For instance, in September 2019, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the state’s nondiscrimination law violated the free speech of two artists who create custom wedding invitations by compelling them to promote same-sex weddings.

Pizer said using free speech rights to justify discrimination “represents a dramatic shift from what the law has been for a long time.”

“Why would you think that a video of a couple's wedding would be the message of the person holding the camera?” she said. “If the law changes in that way, then it's hard to see where there's a limiting principle, and it means that civil rights laws, at best, have a big hole in them and maybe, at worst, have very little effect at all.”

The free speech argument could also represent a potential challenge to the Equality Act, proposed federal legislation that would protect LGBTQ people in many areas. The measure passed the House in February but has not yet been voted on in the Senate.

Pizer said that, because Kenneth Randall is an accountant and not a creative professional, she doesn’t think an argument related to free speech would apply if there were a federal or state nondiscrimination law in Kentucky.

But Randall said he refuses to file taxes for same-sex couples because it would require him to express recognition of their marriage. Randall also sells insurance, and he said he has both sold insurance to and filed taxes for single gay people. But if a same-sex couple asked him to sell them insurance, he would only do it if he could put them down as single, he said.

“I don’t hate a particular individual. It's a stand on a particular institution that I find wrong,” he said, adding that he’s been harassed and threatened since local news outlets published stories about his sign. “If people are willing to accept that, fine. If they are not willing to accept it, there's plenty of other places to go for insurance.”

Pizer said the idea that people can receive services elsewhere “ignores a core purpose of civil rights laws.” She said the lunch counter sit-ins held by Black college students in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1960 to protest racial segregation weren’t about whether they could “get a sandwich.”

“It was about whether they were being treated the same as other people,” she said.

In the absence of a federal measure like the Equality Act or a statewide nondiscrimination law, the Mudds and couples like them don’t have any options for legal recourse, Pizer said, and businesses can — and do — continue to refuse to serve them.

In North Carolina, which also doesn't have a statewide anti-discrimination law protecting LGBTQ people, at least two wedding venues made national news within the span of four months for refusing to host events for same-sex couples.

But the issue extends far past weddings. Some states, like Arkansas, have passed legislation that allows medical providers to refuse to serve LGBTQ people if it conflicts with their religious or moral beliefs. The Supreme Court will also soon decide a case that could allow private religious adoption agencies that receive federal funds to reject same-sex couples.

Pizer said growing acceptance of LGBTQ people has pressured some religious people “to stop doing types of discrimination that they've done for a long time.” That pressure has made them uncomfortable and it has made them feel victimized, in some cases, she said, and they’re fighting back.

“Being encouraged to treat everyone according to the golden rule is not being victimized and it's not being excluded and it's not being discriminated against,” she said. “When we’re operating in the public marketplace, being asked to stop discriminating is not to suffer discrimination yourself. It's to be invited to play by the same rules that everybody else is expected to play by.”

As for the Mudds, they said they wouldn’t pursue legal action even if they could, but they wanted to make a statement about Randall’s choice to refuse same-sex couples.

“I understand that there's freedom in this country, and that is what we were founded on,” Amy Mudd said. “And I understand that as a private practice, I guess he is allowed to do that … but to provide a service to the public and deny such a huge population is bad business.”

Stephanie Mudd added, “If we're talking about morals, that's quite the opposite of morals. People often hide behind their religion to justify their hate, and that is what is so frustrating.”

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

Recommended Stories

  • Private School Head Admits ‘Anti-racist’ Curriculum Is ‘Demonizing White People for Being Born’

    The head of a New York City private school that has been accused of indoctrinating students with progressive politics and “anti-racist” orthodoxy privately acknowledged that the school is guilty of “demonizing white people for being born,” according to audio from a conversation he had with a whistleblower teacher. George Davison, the head of Grace Church School in Manhattan, told embattled teacher Paul Rossi in a March 2 recorded conversation that the school uses language that makes white students “feel less than, for nothing that they are personally responsible for.” He also said that “one of the things that’s going on a little too much” is the “attempt to link anybody who’s white to the perpetuation of white supremacy,” according to the recordings posted online. “I also have grave doubts about some of the doctrinaire stuff that gets spouted at us, in the name of anti-racism,” Davison told Rossi, according to the recordings. Grace Church says Paul Rossi misquoted him. It doesn't sound like it. Listen to these clips:https://t.co/laExNH21rU pic.twitter.com/2wEF6hAkF4 — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) April 20, 2021 The conversation between Davison and Rossi was posted online this week by the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism, or FAIR, a civil-rights organization that calls for a “common culture of fairness, understanding and humanity.” FAIR is supporting Rossi, a math teacher who was relieved of his duties at Grace for calling out the school for its “anti-racist” orthodoxy. Attempts by National Review to reach Rossi and Davison on the phone Tuesday morning were not successful. A message for Grace’s school spokesman was not immediately returned. Rossi laid out his concerns about the school’s social justice tactics in an essay he published in mid-April on former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss’s Substack account. Weiss is a member of the FAIR board of advisers. “‘Antiracist’ training sounds righteous, but it is the opposite of truth in advertising,” Rossi wrote. “It requires teachers like myself to treat students differently on the basis of race.” Some groups of students are assigned the “morally compromised status of ‘oppressor,’ based only on “immutable characteristics,” Rossi wrote in his essay. “In the meantime, dependency, resentment and moral superiority are cultivated in students considered ‘oppressed.’” In his essay, Rossi said he questioned the school’s anti-racist orthodoxy during a “mandatory, whites-only student and faculty Zoom meeting” in February. When his questioning was shared outside of the forum, he said, he was accused by a school leader of causing “harm” to students. “He informed me that I had created ‘dissonance for vulnerable and unformed thinkers’ and ‘neurological disturbance in students’ being and systems,’” Rossi wrote. “The school’s director of studies added that my remarks could even constitute harassment.” According to Rossi, a few days later all of the high-school advisers were ordered to read a public reprimand of his conduct out loud to every student in the school. Rossi expressed his concerns to Davison on March 2, according to the online recordings of their conversation. It was during this conversation that Davison agreed with Rossi that the school’s anti-racism orthodoxy has resulted in the demonization of white people. https://t.co/laExNH21rU pic.twitter.com/GnbRWzpcYd — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) April 20, 2021 “The fact is, that I’m agreeing with you that there has been a demonization that we need to get our hands around, in the way in which people are doing this understanding,” Davison told Rossi. “OK, so you agree that we’re demonizing kids,” Rossi replied. “We’re demonizing ki…, we’re demonizing white people for being born,” Davison said. Rossi published his essay on April 13. Two days later, Davison told Rossi not to report to school, a move that was supposedly for his own safety after a member of the school community threatened him, according to the New York Post. On Sunday, the school sent a letter to Grace parents and staff telling them that Rossi had been relieved of his teaching duties, and that his essay “contains glaring omissions and inaccuracies.” “It is clear to me that Paul cannot be effective as a teacher at Grace any more,” Davison wrote. Rossi pushed back in a letter to Davison on Monday morning, writing that “Grace’s public story — the story it is telling to the press and to its own community — has been very different from what you have told me.” He wrote that he suspects the reason Davison has not shared his concerns about white demonization with the broader Grace community is “because you know exactly what happens to people who do — it is what is happening to me right now.” According to the New York Post, Davison replied and took issue with Rossi’s claims. “You misquoted me and attributed to me things that I had never said nor would ever say in the press,” Davison replied, according to the Post. “Your actions were unprofessional and I still defended your right to have a point of view. I will not in an email get into a point by point rebuttal because I know that you are not trustworthy given your past performance.” FAIR tweeted clips of the call between Davison and Rossi just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. “FAIR stands behind Paul Rossi,” the organization said on its website. “FAIR supports and stands behind all people like Paul who have the courage to stand up for our children, and to advocate for our civil rights and liberties and for a common culture of fairness, understanding and humanity.”

  • Star of Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion of the Christ' Pushes Unhinged QAnon Conspiracy at Conservative Conference

    Jim Caviezel is worried about "the adrenochroming of children," which is the root of a completely baseless conspiracy that's been revived in the Trump era.

  • Rep. Burgess Owens calls Georgia comparisons to Jim Crow 'outrageous,' accuses Dems of 'true racism'

    Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on voting rights

  • Famine in the Bible is more than a curse: It is a signal of change and a chance for a new beginning

    The famine in Samaria was one of many depicted in the Bible. PHAS/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesAs the coronavirus spread rapidly around the world last year, the United Nations warned that the economic disruption of the pandemic could result in famines of “biblical proportions.” The choice of words conveys more than just scale. Biblical stories of devastating famines are familiar to many. As a scholar of the Hebrew Bible, I understand that famines in biblical times were interpreted as more than mere natural occurrences. The authors of the Hebrew Bible used famine as a mechanism of divine wrath and destruction – but also as a storytelling device, a way to move the narrative forward. When the heavens don’t open Underlying the texts about famine in the Hebrew Bible was the constant threat and recurring reality of famine in ancient Israel. Israel occupied the rocky highlands of Canaan – the area of present-day Jerusalem and the hills to the north of it – rather than fertile coastal plains. Even in the best of years, it took enormous effort to coax sufficient sustenance out of the ground. The rainy seasons were brief; any precipitation less than normal could be devastating. Across the ancient Near East, drought and famine were feared. In the 13th century B.C., nearly all of the Eastern Mediterranean civilizations collapsed because of a prolonged drought. For the biblical authors, rain was a blessing and drought a curse – quite literally. In the book of Deuteronomy, the fifth book of the Hebrew Bible, God proclaims that if Israel obeys the laws, “the Lord will open for you his bounteous store, the heavens, to provide rain for your land in season.” Disobedience, however, will have the opposite effect: “The skies above your head shall be copper and the earth under you iron. The Lord will make the rain of your land dust, and sand shall drop on you from the sky, until you are wiped out.” To ancient Israelites there was no such thing as nature as we understand it today and no such thing as chance. If things were good, it was because God was happy. If things were going badly, it was because the deity was angry. For a national catastrophe like famine, the sin had to lie either with the entire people, or with the monarchs who represented them. And it was the task of prophets and oracles to determine the cause of the divine wrath. Divine anger…and punishment Famine was seen as both punishment and opportunity. Suffering opened the door for repentance and change. For example, when the famously wise King Solomon inaugurates the temple in Jerusalem, he prays that God will be forgiving when, in the future, a famine-stricken Israel turns toward the newly built temple for mercy. The Bible’s association of famine and other natural disasters with divine anger and punishment paved the way for faith leaders throughout the ages to use their pulpits to cast blame on those they found morally wanting. Preachers during the Dust Bowl of 1920s and 1930s America held alcohol and immorality responsible for provoking God’s anger. In 2005, televangelist Pat Robertson blamed abortion for Hurricane Katrina. Today some religious leaders have even assigned responsibility for the coronavirus pandemic to LGBTQ people. In the book of Samuel, we read that Israel endured a three-year famine in the time of David, considered Israel’s greatest king. When David inquires as to the cause of the famine, he is told that it is due to the sins of his predecessor and mortal enemy, Saul. The story illustrates how biblical authors, like modern moral crusaders, used the opportunity of famine to demonize their opponents. For the biblical writers interested in legislating and prophesying about Israel’s behavior, famine was both an ending – the result of disobedience and sin – and also a beginning, a potential turning point toward a better, more faithful future. Other biblical authors, however, focused less on how or why famines happened and more on the opportunities that famine provided for telling new stories. Seeking refuge Famine as a narrative device – rather than as a theological tool – is found regularly throughout the Bible. The writers of the Hebrew Bible used famine as the motivating factor for major changes in the lives of its characters – undoubtedly reflecting the reality of famine’s impact in the ancient world. We see this numerous times in the book of Genesis. For example, famine drives the biblical characters of Abraham to Egypt, Isaac to the land of the Philistines and Jacob and his entire family to Egypt. Similarly, the book of Ruth opens with a famine that forces Naomi, the mother-in-law of Ruth, and her family to move first to, and then away from, Moab. Naomi instructs her daughter-in-law Ruth to leave after famine struck. Hulton Archive/Getty Images The story of Ruth depends on the initial famine; it ends with Ruth being the ancestor of King David. Neither the Exodus nor King David – the central story and the main character of the Hebrew Bible – would exist without famine. All of these stories share a common feature: famine as an impetus for the movement of people. And with that movement, in the ancient world as today, comes vulnerability. Residing in a foreign land meant abandoning social protections: land and kin, and perhaps even deity. One was at the mercy of the local populace. This is why Israel, at least, had a wide range of laws intended to protect the stranger. It was understood that famine, or plague, or war, was common enough that anyone might be forced to leave their land to seek refuge in another. The principle of hospitality, still common in the region, ensured that the displaced would be protected. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Famine was a constant threat and a very real part of life for the ancient Israelite world that produced the Hebrew Bible. The ways that the Bible understood and addressed famine, in turn, have had a lasting impact down to the present. Most people today may not see famine as a manifestation of divine wrath. But they might recognize in famine the same opportunities to consider how we treat the displaced, and to imagine a better future. Yale Divinity School is a member of the Association of Theological Schools. The ATS is a funding partner of The Conversation US. This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Joel Baden, Yale Divinity School. Read more:Christian faith doesn’t just say disasters are God’s retributionGeomythology: Can geologists relate ancient stories of great floods to real events? Joel Baden does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Democrats point to Georgia in push for new elections law

    Senate Democrats are spotlighting Georgia as they build their case for a broad overhaul of U.S. election law, arguing the new voting rules in the state are emblematic of Republican measures across the country that threaten access to the polls. A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday — which Democrats provocatively titled “Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote” — featured testimony from Georgia officials, including voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia state legislator who narrowly lost a bid for governor in 2018. Abrams said parts of the sweeping new Georgia law are intended to suppress minority votes.

  • They Came to New York for Acceptance. Now They Need Jobs.

    NEW YORK — It was late March, and Mario Smith was staring at an uncertain future. Smith, a 20-year-old immigrant from Jamaica who identifies as transgender and nonbinary, was nearing the end of an internship and preparing to plunge into a job market that, even before the pandemic, offered limited opportunities for people like them. Even in New York City, where young people like Smith have flocked for decades in search of the freedom to live openly, long-established prejudices about gender identity and sexuality can still be a barrier to professional success. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Finding an inclusive workplace would be important in ways that were both obvious and intimate. Would employers recognize and respect Smith’s identity, and make sure co-workers did the same? And would bosses be supportive as Smith, who was taking hormones, went through something akin to a second puberty? “It can be so hard to navigate that while also being in the workplace,” Smith said. This summer, New York City will start an employment development program meant to address the needs of people like Smith, who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or intersex and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The program will arrive in the middle of a turbulent moment for LGBTQ children in the United States — especially transgender ones. After a Supreme Court decision guaranteed LGBTQ people protection from workplace discrimination, state lawmakers around the country have sought to restrict transgender children’s rights and medical care. Most such rights have already been acknowledged in New York City, and state lawmakers have taken steps in recent years to address gaps, like barring discrimination based on “gender identity or expression” and repealing the so-called “walking while trans” law. But many in the LGBTQ community say that workplaces have yet to become truly inclusive, and studies show large gaps in hiring and wages. The disparity is particularly pronounced for homeless and runaway youths, like Smith, who enter the job market with disadvantages that can leave them in dire economic positions. City officials say the program, Unity Works, goes beyond job training and knits together a number of services to meet the needs of a vulnerable population poorly served by federally funded programs. “The level of support and the resources that young people are getting in this program doesn’t exist in any other program for young people in this country that I’ve seen,” said Ashe McGovern, executive director of the Unity Project, the city’s initiative focused on LGBTQ young adults. When the program begins July 1, it will connect 90 people ages 16 to 24 with jobs or paid internships at businesses committed to fostering inclusive work environments. It will provide two years of job training and placement, assistance accessing social services, educational support and mental-health resources, with an additional year of follow-up support from case management workers and mental-health professionals. McGovern, who identifies as queer and transgender, said the long runway was meant to ensure that the people involved, many of whom have long faced rejection from family or community institutions, do not feel abandoned or “left behind” when the program ends. New York City has one of the largest populations of LGBTQ residents in the country, and it has long been a haven for queer people escaping hostility in their communities. “This is the city where everybody sees themselves making it,” said Smith, who came to New York in 2019. “I had that idea, too.” When they came to the city, Smith had been in the United States less than a year. They had arrived, illegally, from Jamaica at the end of 2018, going first to Florida and then to Massachusetts. As Smith came to realize they were transgender, they knew their mother would not be supportive. “She didn’t get it,” Smith said. “She was still in the customs of home. So I had to leave, because she wasn’t going to understand who I was or where I’m going.” Smith arrived in New York with no job and nowhere to say. The Ali Forney Center, a nonprofit that supports homeless LGBTQ youth and is partnering with the city’s Unity Works program, provided Smith with housing and helped them get their green card. The city’s first lady, Chirlane McCray, started the Unity Project in 2017 to better connect city agencies to young LGBTQ people like Smith, who arrived in the city lacking support from their families. “When you’re just starting out, and you’re faced with not having support from important adults in your life, and you’re new to the city, you have to navigate figuring out how you’re going to move forward,” McCray said. Homeless LGBTQ youths make up about 40% of the city’s homeless youth population. Experts and city officials have attributed the high rate in large part to rejection from family members. “We’re dealing with young people who are being fundamentally rejected because of who they are,” said Alexander Roque, executive director of the Ali Forney Center. For homeless youths, that trauma is often compounded by the instability of sleeping on the street, Roque said, where young people face safety risks including sexual violence. They also typically lack access to supportive and inclusive community services, including housing, education and mental-health resources. As those young people reach adulthood and age out of the youth shelter system, jobs can provide them with a path toward stability and economic security. “Getting jobs is the most concrete response to their family rejection,” Roque said. “Like, ‘I can still make it. I can still be successful, I am not what you think of me.’” But people who identify as LGBTQ are significantly more likely to be unemployed, according to data from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law. They are also more likely to be paid less than heterosexual and cisgender people and to live in poverty, and they face significant workplace discrimination. During the pandemic, the unemployment gap appears to have widened. Last June, the Human Rights Campaign found that LGBTQ people were more likely to lose their jobs or have their hours or wages cut because of COVID-19. Roque said that 90% of the young people the Ali Forney Center worked with had lost their jobs. Even as the pandemic intensified the need for Unity Works, it was also threatening the program’s viability. Last summer, with the city anticipating a massive budget shortfall because of the virus, it put the program on pause. Elected officials, advocacy groups and nonprofit organizations called on the city to keep the program alive, and the city ultimately funded it for $2.6 million over the next five fiscal years. McGovern, a lawyer who works in public policy, said they hoped the program would encourage participants to reach for goals that might otherwise seem distant. “That core sense of wanting to feel seen and safe and belong and heard about your dreams and aspirations and your right to exist and be in the world — it’s something that I can deeply relate to,” they said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Coronavirus-Denier Ted Nugent Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'I Thought I Was Dying'

    “I got the Chinese s**t,” the Trump-loving musician said in a Facebook live video filled with racist slurs.

  • Inside the Pro-Trump Conference Where COVID Denial and Calls to Kill Political Enemies Reign

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIn Tulsa, Oklahoma, this past weekend, thousands gathered at the Health and Freedom Conference—maskless, of course—to bask in the glow of Trumpworld luminaries and scheduled speakers such as pillow magnate Mike Lindell, MAGA attorney Lin Wood, and the actor who played Jesus Christ in the Mel Gibson movie. The crowd was there to reaffirm their fealty to twice-impeached former President Donald Trump, the QAnon conspiracy theory, coronavirus denialism, their religious faith, and the belief that their high-profile political enemies deserve to be executed.And Fever Dreams co-host Will Sommer was on the ground in Tulsa to take it all in.“[It was] sort of a confluence of COVID denialism, QAnon, evangelical Christianity, all this kind of stuff, gathering outside of Tulsa, 4,500 people,” Sommer told co-host Asawin Suebsaeng on this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast. “They were ready to throw down and talk about how much they love both Trump and QAnon, no masks, [of course]… I didn’t see a single mask... I, too, had to go sans mask to fit in.”There were, naturally, “a lot of people who are big deals in Trumpism. I mean, it was Lin Wood, and Michael Flynn, and Sidney Powell. Jim Caviezel, who you may remember from The Passion of the Christ,” Sommer said. “These were people who were fringe in a way, but who still have a lot of sway in the Republican Party… Look, the chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party was at this thing.”According to Sommer, one of Wood’s addresses to the audience included a moment when he blathered on about “people [who] are torturing children,” and how “the punishment for treason is a firing squad”—at which point the crowd of roughly “5,000 people just explode, like standing ovation, all this stuff. So, I mean, it was really something to see.”Later in this Fever Dreams installment, Suebsaeng and Sommer welcome guest Sara Kenigsberg, a veteran video producer for the 2020 Democratic presidential campaigns of both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. On this episode, she opens up about what it was like when the Trump re-election campaign, conservative media, and MAGA icons aggressively went after her last summer… for her past tweets about pigs.That’s right: Last summer, as the United States was engulfed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a tumultuous presidential race, a torpedoed economy, and mass protests, the Trump campaign found time to devote considerable messaging resources to denouncing a mid-level Biden 2020 official over her love of pigs, yoga, and adorable piglets.Kenigsberg, who at that point had recently assumed the position as a producer on Biden’s presidential campaign, had shared a meme spreading the message of: “Please stop calling cops pigs. Pigs are highly intelligent and empathetic animals who would never racially profile you.”It wasn’t long before MAGAland declared her a new public enemy, with the Trump campaign putting out multiple statements about her. Kenigsberg recalls what happened behind the scenes, as she and the Biden staff responded to these salvos, and the torrent of threats and hate mail that followed. “It was just such a ridiculous controversy when so many other important things were happening in the world,” she said. “It was really pathetic on the part of the Trump campaign.”For more on this, as well as on Sommer’s dispatch from what Suebsaeng calls the misadventures in “the COVID and QAnon wilderness,” enjoy the rest of our latest episode.Listen, and subscribe, to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Archaeologists: Site of Harriet Tubman's father's home found

    Archaeologists in Maryland say they believe they have found the homesite of famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s father. The homesite of Ben Ross was found on property acquired last year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as an addition to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, officials said Tuesday. An archaeology team led by the State Highway Administration conducted research that led to the find.

  • Catcaller shoots woman after she ignores his ‘belligerent’ advances, Georgia cops say

    The woman’s boyfriend tried to intervene.

  • Burgess Owens rips Stacey Abrams: Insulting to say Black people cannot get ID

    House Judiciary Committee member Burgess Owens, R-Utah, reacts to Stacey Abrams comparing Georgia’s voting law to Jim Crow.

  • Here's everything Apple announced at its 'Spring Loaded' event

    From tweaks to the Apple Card to all new iMacs and iPads, Apple crammed this one-hour event with news. Apple kicked things off with a quick but key mention outlining a shift in how Apple Card works. "Apple Card Family" will allow you to share your card with anyone in your family over the age of 13, with customizable spending limits for each added user.

  • Republicans go after Stacey Abrams at Senate hearing on voting rights

    Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee took aim at former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams on Tuesday during a hearing on voting rights.

  • Rare 17th-century painting of Charles II unearthed by seven-year-old boy

    A seven-year-old history buff unearthed a contemporary 17th-century portrait of Charles II after studying Britain’s kings and queens. Dylan Maggs fell in love with the painting that his mother, Elizabeth Vella, had inherited from her grandparents. She believed it to be a 19th century work and had packed it away. But Dylan convinced her to take it to The Repair Shop, BBC One’s restoration series. The show’s painting conservator, Lucia Scalisi, painstakingly cleaned and restored the work, along with its tatty frame. Beneath the layers of grime – and soup splashes accumulated while it hung on Elizabeth’s grandparents’ dining room wall – was a highly detailed portrait which Scalisi dated to 1660, in Charles II’s reign. “It’s actually really cool, I can’t put it into words. I think I’m almost the luckiest person on the planet, to have a painting that’s that old,” said Dylan, who has turned eight since the programme was recorded. His mother explained: “Dylan got really into history. He can tell you every monarch, and his favourite is Charles II because he’s the ‘Merry Monarch’. "And I said, 'I've got something to show you,' pulled [the painting] out and he said, 'Wow, this is amazing... can we hang him up?' I said, 'We can't hang him up, he's in such a state. We need to get him sorted first.'" The portrait is by an unknown artist but Scalisi, previously a specialist at the V&A, identified it as a work based on an engraving by the renowned printmaker Sir Robert Peake. It was common in the 17th century for artists to copy engravings.

  • Jonathan Bennett Says He And His Fiancé Were Rejected By Wedding Venue For Being Gay

    The "Mean Girls" actor told The Knot it was "a sucker punch to the gut," but also the moment the couple realized "our wedding was bigger than us."

  • Things you should know about every player on Kentucky’s Final Four volleyball team

    One player was considered the second-best recruit nationally in her high school class.

  • Ted Nugent, who once dismissed COVID-19, sickened by virus

    Rocker Ted Nugent is revealing he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus — months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.” "I thought I was dying," Nugent says in a Facebook live video posted Monday. In the video shot at his Michigan ranch, the “Cat Scratch Fever” singer repeatedly uses racist slurs to refer to COVID-19 and reiterates his previous stance that he wouldn’t be getting the vaccine because he claims wrongly that “nobody knows what’s in it.”

  • Missouri House expels lawmaker accused of abusing his kids

    The Missouri House on Wednesday ousted a lawmaker accused of sexually and physically abusing his children years ago. The Republican-led House voted almost unanimously to kick out Rick Roeber, a Republican from Lee's Summit who was elected in November to represent his suburban Kansas City district. Roeber's expulsion followed a House Ethics Committee investigation into claims made by his now-adult children that he sexually abused two of them at the ages of 5 and 9.

  • SC House changes college history requirements. Here’s what students need to know

    Should the Senate agree to changes made by the House last week, SC students will be required to read the pivotal historical documents starting next school year.

  • NBA draft lottery history: How the Houston Rockets have fared

    The Rockets haven't moved back in the draft lottery, but they did make one giant leap forward in the draft that netted them Yao Ming.