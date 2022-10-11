‘Troubling trend;’ Gun found on student at Wayne HS football game for second time this season

For the second time in the fall football season, police arrested a student for having a gun on them at a Wayne High School football game in what district officials are calling a “troubling trend.”

During the recent game at Heidkamp Stadium on Oct. 7th., the Huber Heights Police Department was notified that a student was allegedly in possession of an illegal substance, Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix said in a message to parents, obtained by News Center 7.

Officers found the student had a gun, ammo, and marijuana leading to the student’s arrest, Enix said in the statement.

The student could be facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, illegal conveyance or possession and possession of drugs controlled substance, according to an incident report obtained by News Center 7.

The incident report states that a green pistol, 18 rounds of ammunition and marijuana was discovered.

“This is a troubling trend that has the potential to undermine feelings of safety and security in our learning community; as such, we are focusing all available efforts on how we avoid this happening again,” Enix said.

A similar incident happened two weeks prior when a police officer caught a student attempting to sneak another person into the game without a ticket, Enix said.

After talking with the two students, the officer asked to check the bag that one of the students was carrying and found a handgun, Enix said in a statement sent to parents.

The student was immediately arrested and removed from school grounds, Enix said.

“Our district is committed to the wellbeing of every person that steps onto school property at any time,” Enix said, “Along with myself, the Board of Education, operations and security personnel, and Wayne High School administration are actively reviewing our policies and procedures to address what is our top priority- student, staff and visitor safety.”

The superintendent wants students and staff to know how important it is to report these incidents.

“The idea of See Something, Say Something, is critically important,” Enix said, “And in this case, impeded the potential for any further incidents Friday night.”

The Stay Safe, Speak Up Hotline is always available to report concerns that could impact students, staff and families within the school community, Enix said. The phone number to call is 1-866-547-8362.

On the same day as the most recent incident in Huber Heights, three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium in Toledo where several bullet casings were scattered on the ground behind the field house at the stadium.

The game between Whitmer High and Central Catholic High School was paused as fans rushed to flee the stadium.

Superintendent Enix wants to reassure parents that administration is working alongside the Huber Heights Police Department to investigate the recent incidents, as stated in the release.























