Troup County officer arrested for bringing narcotics in jail on ‘several occasions’

A detention officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly bringing narcotics into the Troup County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Steven Crowder, 23, brought in narcotics for more than one inmate on several occasions in exchange for money.

Crowder had been employed since January 2022.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the investigation started about a month ago when officials received information that Crowder was bringing in narcotics and being paid through a third party.

“Every person who joins our staff, is held to a higher standard and I personally tell each of them the consequences they will face should they make the choice to bring contraband in the jail or participate in criminal behavior,” Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said.

Officials said once the investigation is complete, inmates involved with Crowder will also face charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS