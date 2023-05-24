Troup County Schools employee fired after ‘inappropriate contact’ with student, district says
A paraprofessional at Clearview Elementary School in Troup County was fired after an apparent incident with a student.
According to the district, the now-former employee was fired and arrested after having “inappropriate physical contact” with a student in the opportunities room at the school.
The move to terminate the employee’s work contract came after a parent reported the physical contact to officials from the Troup County School System.
While TCSS said they were not at liberty to further discuss the matter as it was a personnel issue, officials from the district told Channel 2 Action News that the “inappropriate physical contact” was not sexual in nature.
The employee was arrested on Tuesday, a spokeswoman from TCSS said.
The district said in a brief statement about the incident that “the safety and well-being of our students is our first priority.”
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to law enforcement agencies to learn more about the incident, but has not yet received a response.
No further information has yet been made available.
