Troup County Schools employee fired after ‘inappropriate contact’ with student, district says

A paraprofessional at Clearview Elementary School in Troup County was fired after an apparent incident with a student.

According to the district, the now-former employee was fired and arrested after having “inappropriate physical contact” with a student in the opportunities room at the school.

The move to terminate the employee’s work contract came after a parent reported the physical contact to officials from the Troup County School System.

While TCSS said they were not at liberty to further discuss the matter as it was a personnel issue, officials from the district told Channel 2 Action News that the “inappropriate physical contact” was not sexual in nature.

The employee was arrested on Tuesday, a spokeswoman from TCSS said.

The district said in a brief statement about the incident that “the safety and well-being of our students is our first priority.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to law enforcement agencies to learn more about the incident, but has not yet received a response.

No further information has yet been made available.

