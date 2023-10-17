Trousdale County man indicted for death of woman struck by vehicle

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Castilian Springs man has been indicted for the April death of Erica Kemp.

According to Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, Erica Faye Kemp was struck by a vehicle on Carr Lane in Castilian Springs on April 23. Kemp died from her injuries. During the course of the investigation, agents determined she was struck by a vehicle operated by Ryan Alan Richmond.

Monday, Oct. 16, a Trousdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Richmond, 42, with one count of vehicular homicide by recklessness, one count of vehicular homicide by intoxication, one count of driving under the influence, and one count of leaving the scene of an injury crash.

Richmond reportedly ran over Kemp after a domestic dispute involving the couple’s child, Avah, according to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Richmond was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 17, and booked into the Trousdale County Jail on a $30,000 bond, the TBI said.

