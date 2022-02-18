Trousdale Turner inmate 'would not be dead' if CoreCivic staffed prisons properly, lawsuit claims

The family of a man killed at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center has asked the court for not only $10 million in damages, but for a path to radically changing or permanently closing the Tennessee prison facility run by for-profit prison company CoreCivic.

A lawsuit filed this week by the mother of Terry Childress, killed while incarcerated last year, is the latest challenge to the way CoreCivic runs its institutions.

Childress was killed last February, a day after a parole hearing he hoped would start the process toward an early release.

In a 2021 interview with the Tennessean, Childress' mother, G. Marie Newby said she pieced together clues about her son's death on her own. She recalled their morning calls when Childress mentioned frequent fights between inmates, including some recent stabbings.

“Why wasn’t anybody there to protect him?” she said last year. “To me, it’s like they didn’t care."

A woman holds a tissue and copy of a program during the funeral of Terry Deshawn Childress at Meadowlawn Garden of Peace on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Toney, Ala. Childress was an inmate at the Trousdale Turner prison when he was killed in February. Officials have classified his death as a homicide, the third suspected murder at the facility in about a year.

Investigators now believe his cellmate killed him, part of a plot to get himself out of Trousdale Turner after the cellmate's enemies learned he had been acting as an informant, according to the suit.

A representative of CoreCivic on Friday said the company was aware of the complaint but had not formally been served the lawsuit and could not comment directly on the case.

"For nearly 40 years, CoreCivic has been committed to providing a high standard of care for every person in our Tennessee facilities, including quality reentry programming, comprehensive healthcare, faith-based support and many other services," Matthew Davio, Public Affairs Manager for CoreCivic, wrote in an email Friday.

Deaths in Tennessee prisons

In total, nearly 150 inmates died in Tennessee prisons in the 2021 fiscal year, according to an annual report from the Tennessee Department of Correction. In October, then-TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker reported to a committee of the Tennessee General Assembly that the number of suicides and accidental deaths in the prisons continued to rise in the latter half of the year.

At the time, Parker said the rise could likely be tied to problems with staffing statewide.

"Both public and private correctional facilities in Tennessee have faced staffing challenges. Even as we focus on addressing these challenges, we work to meet or exceed our daily staffing patterns, which are designed to ensure the safety of the facility and are reviewed and approved by our government partners," Davio wrote.

According to a USA TODAY-Network analysis in 2020 of the previous five years, CoreCivic's four Tennessee facilities held roughly 35% of the state’s prison population but accounted for about 63% of the state’s prison homicides.

Last year, the Department of Justice stepped in to review CoreCivic's involvement in the suicide of an inmate at South Central Correctional Center in Clifton in August 2019.

Dozens of federal suits have been filed against the company in recent years, including in Middle Tennessee. In many, judges have granted CoreCivic leave to file most responses and discovery under seal, limiting public access to the proceedings.

Repeated audits show no progress

Newby filed the new suit this week in federal court on behalf of herself and her son's estate and is represented by Nashville attorney Daniel Horwitz.

The suit argues CoreCivic purposefully runs its prisons with a degree of understaffing that is so severe it becomes negligence.

Multiple state-level reviews, including a scathing 2020 audit from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office, have found that the state's prisons overall failed to adequately report injuries or accidents.

The 2020 report echoed a previous, 2017, finding that found egregious problems inside the Trousdale Turner facility.

"Trousdale Turner Correctional Center management’s continued non-compliance with

contract requirements and department policies challenges the department’s ability to

effectively monitor the private prison," the 2017 audit stated.

Last year, Metro Nashville suddenly cut ties with CoreCivic, returning custody of a Davidson County jail facility to the sheriff and local control.

Newby's suit argues that not only did the prison misclassify Childress' cellmate to an incorrectly lower security level, but the lack of staffing meant he was entirely unsupervised until he was beaten to death.

The suit also argues that CoreCivic knows surveillance footage would prove staff was not making timely rounds at the time of the fatal assault but has withheld that footage from Newby.

"As of December 2020—approximately two months before Mr. Childress’s murder—only two of the five positions in Trousdale Turner Correctional Center’s Special Housing Unit were staffed," the suit claims, severely limiting the possibility the unit could have been adequately supervised.

In the emailed statement Friday, Davio said the corporation is "in lock step" with TDOC on recruiting new staff as both agencies "work to ensure safe, secure facilities system-wide."

Suit: Understaffing was 'deliberate'

In the suit, Horwitz argues that only is CoreCivic aware of the understaffing, but that it does so deliberately to maximize profits in indifference of inmate safety.

Neither the state, TDOC nor the courts themselves have so far been able to wrangle CoreCivic into compliance through audits or orders, the suit argues.

That's why Newby is asking the court to shut it down.

She asks for a combined $10 million in both compensation and punitive damages. She also asked the court to appoint an independent monitor for Trousdale Turner.

If that monitor finds no remedy to the alleged "chronic and profit-motivated unlawful conduct," the court blocks the corporation from continuing to operate the facility at all.

TDOC currently employs two, full-time, on-site contract monitors at Trousdale Turner, Davio wrote Friday, who observe the facility for compliance with prescribed policies and procedures.

Davio did include a link to CoreCivic's hiring pages in the emailed statement.

"If Trousdale Turner Correctional Center’s Special Housing Unit had been properly supervised and staffed, Mr. Childress would not be dead," the suit claims.

Gussie Newby, the mother of Terry Deshawn Childress, comforts her daughter Elizabeth Hudson during Childress' graveside funeral at Meadowlawn Garden of Peace on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Toney, Ala. Childress was an inmate at the Trousdale Turner prison when he was killed in February. Officials have classified his death as a homicide, the third suspected murder at the facility in about a year.

