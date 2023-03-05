Trout River fight results in a stabbing and deadly shooting, officers say

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office State that at approximately 4 a.m. a fight broke out outside of a home on Trout River Boulevard.

Officers state that once they arrived on scene a man in his late 30′s was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later declared dead.

Police then Located a second man in his in late 30s with non-life-threatening stab wound.

And then a 3rd person in his late teens walked into a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound.

At this time no suspects have been identified and police are at the scene looking for more evidence.

There are, however, multiple witness and JSO is interviewing those individuals.

As they search for the suspect, they believe there could be more than one, as JSO does not believe that suspect was the same person was responsible both for the shooting and stabbing.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

