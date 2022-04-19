Troutman Police obscure details of shooting at Charlotte rapper DaBaby’s house

Troutman Police on Monday provided the incident report for the shooting at on DaBaby’s property to The Charlotte Observer.

It was almost completely redacted.

The report, which cost $7 to obtain after a public records request, is five pages long. The pages are almost completely blacked out and censored with the exception of the date, time, location, weapon used and a name of one of the responding officers. The report said the shooting occurred after a person climbed a fence and trespassed.

Troutman’s Chief Josh Watson said the police department will not release any additional information.

“Until the investigator has completed all interviews and then submitted it to the District Attorney’s Office we will not be releasing anything further,” Watson said.

The Observer attempted to contact DaBaby, whose name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, and South Coast Music Group for a comment but did not receive a response.

In a 911 call last week obtained by The Observer an unidentified person told a dispatch they shot a trespasser.

The call led Troutman Police officers to the home on Stillwater Road around 7:45 p.m. There, officers found a person with a gunshot wound to their “lower extremities” that was not life-threatening, Watson said.

DaBaby and another unidentified person were home at the time of the shooting, Watson said. Neither the identity of the person who was shot nor the shooter’s name have been made public. The 911 caller told the dispatcher that a trespasser was “neutralized” and that he’d given the injured person something to put pressure on the gunshot wound. DaBaby later posted a video clip his Instagram from the 2002 film “Paid in Full,” and the caption said he “choose not to take” an individual’s “life the other day and it felt great.”

