Troy man accused of abducting baby charged

Jul. 31—A Troy man has been charged in connection with abducting his 5-week-old daughter in Macomb County this week and stealing her mother's car, Michigan State Police announced Friday.

Nicholas Frost was arraigned through 42-1 District Court in Romeo on four counts: unlawful driving away of an automobile, home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and child abandonment, state police said.

Bond was set at $250,000.

The 42-year-old was arrested shortly after he fled a home in Richmond Township early Thursday.

A woman told troopers Frost, who has no parental rights, "had snuck into the house by crawling underneath and entering a crawl space to take the baby" then drove off, the investigators said.

Troopers started issuing an Amber Alert then learned police in Madison Heights found the child on the sidewalk in a car seat after employees at a nearby business heard her crying, MSP reported.

Madison Heights fire officials transported the baby to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for an evaluation. She did not appear to be harmed and was reunited with her mother, police said.

The stolen vehicle also was recovered.