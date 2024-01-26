Troy man accused of animal cruelty after alleged neglect of dogs

Jan. 26—Lincoln County law officers needed to wear special suits and respirators while investigating a case of animal cruelty inside a home allegedly littered with dog feces and urine in a filthy residence near the Idaho border.

Steven David Aver, 63, of Troy man is accused of 10 felony counts and one misdemeanor county of animal cruelty after allegedly leaving several dogs in a residence where they became flea-bitten while living among their own filth.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by county Animal Control Officer Andrew Smith, he and Sgt. Rebecca Guerra served a search warrant at a residence on Old Highway 2 North.

Smith reported finding five dogs in the front room of the house. One dog had extensive hair loss while others had moderate hair loss. Smith reported that one dog was trying to scratch its back on the door.

Smith and Sgt. Guerra stepped outside to change into Tyvek suits and respirators after an overwhelming odor of dog feces and urine escaped the home when they opened the door.

Smith determined that due to the discomfort and pain the dogs were feeling from what he believed was either mange or a flea infestation that they should be removed immediately.

When the officers went back inside, Smith believed there was dog urine and feces on the floor of the front room and throughout the kitchen. The dogs appeared to have been walking through the urine and feces while tracking it throughout the area.

Smith reported when he continued his walk through the home he found four more dogs which had access to the outside through a dog door.

A check of the basement revealed a dog confined in a room used as an office space. The room allegedly had urine puddles and multiple piles of dog feces.

After preparing a trailer and kennels for loading and moving the dogs, both officers returned inside the home to take them outside. Smith reported that some dogs were easily leashed while others were extremely difficult to contain and unfortunately needed a catch pole. Smith wrote that some of the dogs bit the pole and caused their mouths to bleed.

Smith reported multiple areas where feces was smashed into the floor, including some that was fresh and others that appeared to be left uncleaned for an extended period of time.

"Based on my training and experience, I know that dog feces, if left uncleaned and in area that dogs and humans are able to come into contact with it, may be a serious health hazard because it contains microorganisms that are pathogenic to both humans and dogs. Dog feces also contains parasites such as hookworms, roundworms, whipworms, ringworms and tapeworms," Smith wrote.

On Jan. 20, Dr. Chad Burt, a veterinarian from Bonners Ferry, Idaho came to the animal shelter where the animals are being kept. His exam determined a serious flea infestation appeared to have caused the hair loss and skin irritation, according to Smith. Burt said all 11 dogs had fleas while four were neglected appropriate care.

A conviction for felony animal cruelty may result in a 2-year term in the Montana State Prison while a conviction for misdemeanor animal cruelty could result in a county jail term of one year.