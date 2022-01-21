Troy man accused of attacking police chief

Jan. 21—A Troy man who allegedly attacked and injured Chief Katie Davis while attempting to escape law enforcement earlier this month now faces multiple charges.

Jonathan J. Peterson, 32, was arrested for assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer following the Jan. 2 incident. He initially was held on a $100,000 bond.

Local law enforcement began searching for Peterson about 7:42 p.m., court documents said. In an affidavit, Troy Police officer Michael Miller recalled heading to West Missoula Avenue after a resident reported Peterson pounding on the door to her house.

En route, Miller got an updated location for Peterson and headed to an alley adjacent to a popular restaurant and later found him walking First Street.

Miller recalled telling Peterson they needed to talk. Peterson allegedly responded by cursing at the police officer. Subsequent attempts to get Peterson to comply met with similar success, Miller wrote. He asked dispatchers to send backup to his position.

Deputy Derek Breiland of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrived soon after and the two returned to trying to convince Peterson to stop and chat.

But Peterson took off down Riverside Avenue, Miller wrote in the affidavit. He and Breiland took up the chase on foot and followed Peterson until he ran into a nearby home, court documents said.

Receiving permission from the homeowner to search the house, they found Peterson in the kitchen.

"I told [Peterson] to show me his hands and he said, 'You're not going to get me' and ran into the backyard," Miller wrote in the affidavit. "Peterson tried to hop a fence and fell down so I deployed my Taser, but it was ineffective."

Peterson got back onto Riverside Avenue and ran westward, court documents said. But Davis arrived on scene in time to cut him off. She ordered Peterson to the ground, but he refused, court documents said.

Miller and Davis combined their efforts to put Peterson on the ground, according to the affidavit. Breiland, meanwhile, told the pair he would use his Taser. They let go of Peterson, Miller recalled.

The Taser deployed, but was ineffective, he wrote.

"Peterson then charged [Breiland]," Miller recalled.

Davis also drew and used her Taser. That too failed to stop Peterson, according to Miller's account.

But it allegedly drew his wrath. Miller wrote that Peterson attacked Davis, "so I took Peterson to the ground."

When he saw Peterson allegedly reach for an item in Davis' belt, Miller struck him on the side of the head, court documents said.

"[Davis'] lip was swollen and bleeding as a result of Peterson attacking her," Miller wrote.

They called for an ambulance for Peterson, according to court documents. He allegedly declined to go to a local medical facility for treatment, saying the last time he had gone there "a surgeon cut his throat and placed purple circles on his chest," Miller wrote.

Peterson has not yet appeared in Lincoln County District Court.