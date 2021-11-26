Police are investigating a deadly Thanksgiving shooting on a stretch of Woodward Avenue that started in Pleasant Ridge near Interstate 696 and ended in Royal Oak south of Catalpa.

A 22-year-old son appears to have shot his mother in the head with a handgun at about 10:30 p.m., while they were in the vehicle together, police said. The mother, 52, of Southfield, was driving.

Investigators said it's unclear why her son — who is from Troy — shot his mother and whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The vehicle they were in was headed north and crashed after the woman was shot.

Police said they also did not know where the mother and son were headed or whether they had just left Thanksgiving dinner. After the crash, the son got out of the vehicle with the gun and ran.

Officers tried to save the mother's life.

Witnesses later told police the suspect appeared to be running erratically, as if he might be confused, and eventually headed north toward Royal Oak with his handgun. When people tried to offer help, he fired at them.

More: This Detroit restaurant sold out of everything on its first day in business

More: This man knows more about Detroit than anyone

He shot three vehicles, hitting another woman in the leg, police said. The second victim, a 43-year-old woman from Ferndale, was in stable condition Friday at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

The suspect is being held in the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department also is investigating the shooting.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Troy man accused of fatally shooting mom in head while she was driving