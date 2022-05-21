Troy man accused of killing roommate, cutting off his thumb indicted

A Troy man accused of killing his roommate, stealing his car and cutting off the victim’s thumb has been indicted.

Sean Higgins, 25, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, according to court records.

News Center 7 previously reported last month that Higgins pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and the court ordered him to get a mental evaluation.

Higgins was arrested by Troy Police on April 14 after police said he admitted to killing Easton Ho, 25, and dumping his body out of state, according to court records and Troy’s Police Chief. News Center 7 previously reported that police called the killing premeditated.

Ho’s body was recovered in Randolph County near the Greenville Creek in the area of State Route 227 and Greenville Pike around noon on April 15, investigators said.

It was the area Higgins told police he dumped it, said Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney.

Police said Higgins cut off Ho’s thumb so Higgins could use Ho’s phone to text himself and Ho’s girlfriend, posing as Ho.

Higgins is being held in the Miami County Jail.







