Troy man accused of strangling mother to death backs off request for speedy trial

A man accused of murdering his mother in Troy asked for a speedy trial last fall, a request that requires a defendant in custody to be tried within 120 days under Illinois law.

Neil A. Howard, 45, wrote in a motion that he had health problems, including a toe that needed to be amputated.

But a Madison County judge has paused the speedy-trial period on agreement of the prosecution and defense, according to Edwardsville attorney David Fahrenkamp, who was retained by Howard in late December along with Edwardsville attorney Jeremy Sackett.

“This is forensic case, so it’s one of those where you need experts to examine reports, and it would be impractical and unfair to (Howard) if we rushed to trial before we had a chance to look at everything,” Fahrenkamp said.

Police found Howard’s mother, Norma Caraker, 60, dead in the early morning of Sept. 13, 2023, at the Lower Marine Road home they shared. Authorities determined she had been strangled. The beloved waitress was married to former Troy Mayor Charles “Tom” Caraker before his death in 2018.

The Madison County state’s attorney’s office charged Howard with two counts of first-degree murder on Sept. 14, and a grand jury indicted him on Oct. 12. He pleaded not guilty.

Initially, Howard was represented by the Madison County public defender’s office. In late October, he hand-printed his own motion for a speedy trial, writing that he needed a toe amputated due to diabetes and a bone infection and constant care following quintuple-bypass heart surgery.

“I’m living on borrowed time and would like to prove my innocence as fast as possible,” he wrote.

Howard has been held in the Madison County Jail on a $3 million bond since his arrest in September. Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido declined to comment on his health status for privacy reasons.

Speaking in general terms, Pulido said the jail employs two nurses and contracts with other health-care providers to make sure inmates with medical problems are diagnosed and treated.

“Sometimes, based on medical complaints, they can be assessed here in the jail, but if it’s anything beyond that, we actually transport them to a nearby hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Accused in father’s death

Howard filed two other hand-printed motions in November, including one asking to be provided with discovery (evidence) and one asking that his murder charges be dismissed without prejudice.

Such motions normally are filed by defense attorneys. Fahrenkamp declined to comment on Howard’s reason for taking matters into his own hands since it happened before Fahrenkamp got involved. Public Defender Mary Copeland didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Howard argued in his motion for dismissal that law enforcement had “failed to obtain exculpatory evidence” (favorable to defendant) and lacked substantial evidence of motive.

Howard also maintained “defamation of character which violates the exclusionary rule (that prohibits unreasonable search and seizure) pertaining to my deceased father, in which I was exonerated.”

Authorities in Dallas County, Texas, accused Neil Howard of murdering his father, George W. Howard, in 2005 by shooting him, according to a report by The Edwardsville Intelligencer last fall. But they failed to get nine out of 12 grand-jury members to indict him, so he was released.

Five years later, Neil Howard’s brother-in-law obtained an order of protection in Madison County, requiring Howard to stay away from him and his wife after Howard allegedly threatened to kill him.

“(Howard) is violent & when he says he’s going to do something — he’s serious,” the brother-in-law wrote in his petition. “He’s a raging alcoholic & will snap one day! In 2005 Neil was exonerated of 1st degree murder charges in TX, because he said (it) was self defense.”

Howard has a long court record, including multiple convictions for domestic battery and alcohol- and drug-related charges in Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties. Judges have granted orders of protection requested by several friends and family members.

Norma Caraker bailed her son out of jail at least twice over the years, court documents show. After her death, many family members and friends described her on Facebook as a caring person who loved to help others, including her customers at metro-east restaurants.

“Norma never met a stranger,” her obituary read.

Troy police found Norma Caraker unresponsive and not breathing about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 13, 2023, in her home at 600 Lower Marine Road in Troy. She lived with her son, Neil Howard, who was later charged with her murder. Joshua Carter/jcarter@bnd.com

Grew up in Cahokia Heights

Caraker’s obituary, Facebook pages and court documents paint a personal picture of Howard, who attended Cahokia High School, lived in Collinsville and Maryville for a time and worked at Pilot Travel Center in Troy. He has two sisters and three grown children.

At least three orders of protection have required Howard to stay away from a woman variously described in court documents as his girlfriend, a family member, his ex-wife and mother of his children.

The couple were together for about 15 years, beginning in high school, and lived in Hillsboro, Missouri, before they split up and she moved to Florida with the kids, according to court documents related to a child-custody battle in 2010, when the woman was jailed on drug and fraud charges.

The woman petitioned for an order of protection the same year. She alleged that Howard hit his then 12-year-old son in the head with a picture frame due to the children being “loud” and squeezed his then 9-year-old daughter’s arm, causing bruising.

The petition listed as an identifying feature the word “Killer” tattooed across his chest.

“(Howard) is routinely intoxicated around all three children and threatens them with beatings if they speak to anyone regarding conditions at his home,” the petition stated.

The allegation involving Howard’s daughter prompted Madison County to charge him with felony aggravated battery of a child. He pleaded guilty to endangering the life or health of a child, a misdemeanor.

In that case, Caraker paid $1,500 (10% of a $15,000 bond) to get her son released from jail, according to court documents.

History of domestic battery

Howard began getting in trouble with the law as a teenager. He pleaded guilty to violating curfew and an order of protection; shoplifting a pair of gloves at a St. Clair Square department store; causing criminal damage to property; and possessing cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

Howard’s subsequent court records include:

A March 2000 charge of misdemeanor domestic battery for striking the woman with whom he had the long-term relationship in the face and neck with his fist and feet. He pleaded guilty in Madison County and was sentenced to pay fines.

A December 2000 charge of misdemeanor domestic battery for striking the same woman in the face and legs with his fist. He pleaded guilty in St. Clair County and was sentenced to two days in jail.

A February 2001 charge of misdemeanor domestic battery for allegedly putting a pillow over the face of the same woman, hitting her in the forehead and spitting in her face. It was dismissed in St. Clair County as part of a plea agreement in the 2000 case.

A January 2002 charge of possession of cannabis that was dismissed after he failed to show up for his court date. He forfeited a $100 bond payment.

An October 2004 arrest for driving under the influence in Troy with a .283 alcohol concentration. He spent a week in the Madison County Jail and pleaded guilty. The charge was dismissed after he met supervision requirements.

November 2004 charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting or obstructing a police officer in Monroe County. He pleaded guilty to the DUI charge but failed to meet supervision requirements. The second charge had been dismissed.

A January 2008 charge of disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to steal a purse off the bar at My Brothers Place tavern in Troy and created a disturbance by yelling, cursing and threatening to start a fight. The case was dismissed in Madison County.

A September 2008 charge of felony domestic battery for choking the woman with whom he had the long-term relationship and striking her about the head. He pleaded guilty in Madison County and was sentenced to probation. A misdemeanor count was dismissed.

An October 2016 charge of felony domestic battery for pulling a Maryville woman, described as a family or household member, out of bed by her arms and pushing her down several times. He pleaded guilty in Madison County and was sentenced to probation.

An April 2022 charge of felony domestic battery for allegedly striking a Granite City woman, also described as a family or household member, in the face, causing a laceration to her lip. That case is pending.