Troy man faces aggravated sexual assault charges

Jun. 16—Editor's note: This story includes descriptions of sexual violence.

TROY — A grand jury indicted a town resident last month on several sexual assault charges alleging he used physical force to overwhelm a woman before groping her.

Police arrested Terrence Quigley, 33, on April 24, the day of the alleged incident. He faces two charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and three misdemeanor sexual assault charges.

Around 8:30 p.m., the woman was alone in her home when she heard Quigley banging on the door, Assistant County Attorney John Webb wrote in a document filed in Cheshire County Superior Court this month. The woman did not let Quigley in because he had previously made unwanted advances on her, but he managed to open another door that did not lock properly, the document states.

The woman told Quigley to leave and pushed him away, but he grabbed her before she could fight him off, Webb wrote. She eventually managed to hit him, causing him to flee, the document states.

The woman then called police, who arrived around 9:12 p.m. and searched the nearby woods for Quigley, according to Webb. Police arrested Quigley after finding him in the basement of the woman's house wielding a knife, which he dropped, the document states.

He has been ordered held without bail and to have no contact with the woman, court documents state. A public defender representing Quigley did not return a request for comment Wednesday. He is scheduled for a dispositional conference on July 20.

