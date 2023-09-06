Troy man faces murder charges in shooting death of woman in apartment

A Troy man who surrendered to police officers Tuesday morning at an apartment where officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday.

Michael S. Perham, 52, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Maha Tiimob, 25, according to a news release from Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine.

“Perham and Tiimob had been in a relationship,” the news release stated.

A Troy police news release described the case as a “domestic disturbance shooting resulting in death.” A motive for the shooting was not released.

Perham was being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from Troy Police Chief Chris Wasser, officers were sent to an apartment building at 2146 Tramore to investigate a reported shooting. As officers arrived, a man stood at the entrance of the apartment with his hands raised above his head.

Officers then found a woman unresponsive with multiple bullet wounds. Attempts to save her life by both officers and emergency medical technicians failed, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

