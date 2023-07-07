Troy man jailed for stabbing, sending man to hospital

Jul. 7—A Troy man is accused of stabbing another man multiple times, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.

Joshua Miller, 36, is charged with aggravated assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in Lincoln County District Court on June 26. Judge Matt Cuffe set Miller's next hearing for Sept. 5.

Miller is currently in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The case began late on the night of June 5 when Troy Police Officer Travis Miller learned a man had been stabbed on a residence on Missoula Avenue.

When Miller arrived, he saw blood in several locations outside the home and heard a woman screaming for help. Miller went inside and saw the male victim sitting at a table in a blood-soaked shirt and blood covering his right arm and hand. The woman was trying to stop the bleeding by applying pressure to the man's wounds.

Miller saw significant stab wounds on the alleged victim's stomach and back. He also assisted with first aid until the ambulance arrived. The victim said he could feel his lung filling with blood and the officer later learned that the man had suffered at least two stab wounds to the lung.

Officer Miller found out the woman resides in the home with her estranged husband, Joshua Miller. She said she also allows the victim to stay in the home at times,

The woman told the officer that she and the victim were arguing when her husband came down the stairs and started to fight to fight with the other man. She said that Joshua Miller said, "I just stabbed him," before running out of the house and down the street.

When the officer spoke to the victim in the hospital, he said the woman sometimes allows him and her husband, Joshua Miller, to stay in the house and that can cause problems.

The victim said the woman asked him to leave and it led to their argument. He said Joshua Miller attacked and they fought. He said he saw something in Miller's hand, which he thought was a tazer. He said he felt Joshua Miller hit him several times. He initially thought it was the tazer before realizing he had been stabbed.

A conviction for aggravated assault may result in a 20-year term in the Montana State Prison. A weapon provision may result in an additional term of 2 to 10 years.