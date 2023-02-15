Troy man pleads guilty to burglary, avoids jury trial

Feb. 14—LIMA — A young Troy man scheduled to face a jury Tuesday on aggravated robbery and weapons charges pleaded guilty to a lesser robbery charge to avoid trial.

Darquvies Young, 18, pleaded to the third-degree felony on Tuesday in exchange for the dismissal of third-degree felony having weapons under disability and fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon charges. The robbery charge was previously a first-degree felony with a firearm specification.

According to the indictment, Young used or brandished a gun during a theft or attempted theft on March 21, 2022. He was previously adjudicated as a delinquent child for a violent offense and lost the right to own or carry a firearm as a result.

Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Josh Carp offered Young a similar deal in January, in which the man would plead guilty to second-degree felony robbery with a firearm specification, and the other charges would be dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 27 at 10:30 a.m.