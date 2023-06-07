Troy Police asking for help in identifying a person of interest related to catalytic converter theft

Troy Police asking for help in identifying a person of interest related to catalytic converter theft

The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Non-profit serving adults with disabilities down vehicles after catalytic converter theft

They think the man pictured below is involved in multiple thefts of catalytic thefts at R-T Industries, according to a social media post.

R-T Industries is a non-profit that provides services to people with developmental disabilities.

Police say someone stole four catalytic convertors from R-T’s passenger busses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Simpson of Troy Police at 937-440-1002.

Photo credit from Troy Police Department Facebook