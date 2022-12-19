Troy police asking for help identifying theft, pursuit suspect

The Troy Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a theft incident from Sunday.

Following the theft incident, Troy officers later located the suspect’s vehicle in a residential area where she fled at a high rate of speed, a spokesperson for the police department said in a social media post.

The pursuit was terminated by the police department at that time.

The vehicle is suspected to have fled from other area agencies recently as well, according to the spokesperson.

“This suspect poses a danger to the public due to the these high speeds and reckless driving. She has shown no care for other motorists when officers attempt to stop her,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact (937)339-7525 - Ptl. Shane Marker (ext. 1431) or Sgt. Matt Mosier (ext. 1405).

