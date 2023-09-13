Troy police investigating “unnatural death” of 60-year-old woman

Troy police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Troy Chief of Police Chris Wasser, officers were dispatched on a welfare check to the 600 block of Lower Marine Road. It was there they found the woman inside a home, unresponsive and not breathing.

“The victim presented with obvious injuries not consistent with a natural death,” Wasser said.

Life-saving efforts by officers and emergency medical technicians failed and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Wasser’s release.

No additional details have been released, pending ongoing investigation, Wasser said.

Troy Police Department issued a statement at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday telling residents there was no risk to public safety but asking that they avoid the area “due to an ongoing criminal investigation.”

Yellow police tape was strung around the white picket fence that surrounds the frame house.

Police at the scene would not provide details as to what attracted the presence of law enforcement. Neither did Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, who visited the scene as well.

“We anticipate the release of more information (on Thursday), one the autopsy is complete,” he said.

Wasser said anyone with information should call investigators at 618-667-6731. Anonymous tips can be posted at the city’s website at troyil.us/240/Annonymous-Complaint.

A man was charged last week with first-degree murder after a domestic dispute at a Troy apartment building turned violent. Michael S. Perham, 52, turned himself into police at the entrance of his apartment at 2146 Tramore after officers were dispatched to investigate a reported shooting. They found Maha Tiimob, 25, dead inside with multiple bullet wounds.

Scene of an ‘unnatural death’ in Troy, Ill. on Sept. 13, 2023.