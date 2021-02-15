Troy police probe death of man found Monday outside tire store

Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News

Feb. 15—TROY — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday in a parking lot, officials said.

The man is in his late 30s, officials said.

Officers were called at 7 a.m. to the parking lot of the Belle Tire on Rochester Road at East Long Lake after a unresponsive man was found lying next to the building, according to authorities.

The man was lying next to the store's front entrance and covered with snow. Officers determined the man was dead.

Investigators said they do not know how long the man had been there. Police said his body was turned over to the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office, which has scheduled an autopsy.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

