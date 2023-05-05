Troy Police, school officials investigate threat by student

May 5—The Troy Police Department and Troy Public School officials are investigating a threat made Tuesday at the high school.

Troy Schools Superintendent Jake Francom said officials do not believe the threat to be credible but did say a junior high student was trespassed from school property.

"Law enforcement was never able to take the student into custody," Francom said in an email to the Western News. "We have been working with the Troy Police Department.

"Due to the nature of the situation there is still extra police presence at the schools. The student is trespassed from all school property and student gathering points," Francom said.

According to Francom, the student was showing a picture of a gun to other students at the school. He then stated to another student, "if I were you, I wouldn't come to school tomorrow."

According to Francom, the child first reported the threat late Tuesday night to his parents. Troy Police officer then went to the child's home, spoke to the parents and determined there were no available firearms.

"They told the parents the child was not permitted to be on school grounds, at bus stops or at school activities," Francom said. "They returned to the child's home Wednesday morning to repeat that message."

Francom said he also spoke to the child's parents Wednesday morning, explaining the student was not permitted to be on school grounds or where school-related events or activities were occurring.

Police are actively investigating the matter. Further, as a precaution, there is additional police presence at the schools to ensure the safety of all the students.

Phone calls to the Troy Police Department was not returned by press time.