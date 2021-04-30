Troy resident charged with providing drugs used in fatal overdose

Apr. 30—A Troy man faces charges alleging he provided fentanyl to someone who died of an overdose after using it.

Saithe Corliss, 30, was indicted on the three felony drug charges Monday in Cheshire County Superior Court: one count of dispensing a controlled drug with death resulting, and two counts of sale of a controlled drug.

The indictments allege Corliss provided fentanyl — a potent opioid that has largely replaced heroin in New Hampshire — to a person identified in court documents as M.G. on Dec. 31. According to one of the indictments, M.G. died as a result of using the fentanyl.

The indictments do not describe the circumstances in detail. They allege that on Dec. 31, Corliss "sold or dispensed" 5 grams or more of fentanyl to M.G. in Fitzwilliam and less than 1 gram of fentanyl to him in Troy. The death-resulting charge accuses Corliss of "obtaining the drug and giving it to M.G." — making it unclear if money changed hands, which is not required to be charged under the law.

No other court documents had been filed as of Friday. Corliss' arraignment is scheduled for May 26. A message to a Facebook profile that appears to belong to Corliss was not immediately answered.

Under New Hampshire law, someone who supplies drugs that result in a fatal overdose can be charged with causing that death. The maximum sentence is life in prison, though the actual sentences vary widely.

