Christopher F. Ray arrested in central Topeka shooting death of of Troy Shepard, 55

Christopher F. Ray, 32, of Topeka, was arrested Wednesday in connection with Tuesday's fatal shooting in the 900 block of S.W. 17th of Troy Shepard, 55, of Topeka, police said.

Ray was being held in connection with first-degree murder, said Topeka police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Formal charges hadn't been filed.

Eubanks said Topeka police were called just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to the shooting scene, where they found Shepard suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Shepard was taken by ambulance to a Topeka hospital, where he later died, Eubanks said.

Tuesday's homicide was Topeka's second this week and 14th this year. The city's record number of homicides for a calendar year is 30, set in 2017.

