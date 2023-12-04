Troy takes on Duke in the Birmingham Bowl
The two will face off on December 23rd at 11 am central time on WDHN.
With the In-Season Tournament nearly at the finish line, fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus presents his top waiver wire pickups and important advice for the week ahead.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Eagles' star quarterback's injury situation adds to an already rough afternoon for Philadelphia.
After a win in Week 12, Jordan Love is looking to take down an even bigger opponent in Week 13.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Lions scored three times in the first six minutes, then held off two New Orleans charges.
The Niners are eager to get another chance to beat the Eagles after losing in last season's NFC title game.
The November jobs report will put the recent market rally to the test.
Trey McBride wouldn't be denied his touchdown for long, though.
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.
Hiking aficionados and moms are also turning to these affordable boots to make it through wet and cold winters.
L'Oreal, CeraVe, Neutrogena and more — score these fab finds for $20 or less.
Houston is making a big move.
Arman Tsarukyan made a statement against Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin.
This stunner is the real deal and comes in all the letters of the alphabet.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
Amazon has revealed the first glimpse into its Fallout series, which comes out next spring. It's set in what was once Los Angeles, 200 years after a nuclear war. The show is based on the best-selling video game series and stars Yellowjackets actor Ella Purnell.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 14 college football schedule.
The share of new homebuyers receiving down payment gifts or loans from relatives or friends during the homebuying process in 2023 was 23%, the second-lowest level in 23 years.