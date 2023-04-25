Troy Victorino, Jerone Hunter begin penalty phase retrial in Deltona murders

Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter sit with attorneys at the Volusia County Courthouse, Monday, April 10, 2023, before jury selection in the penality phase retrial in what became known as the Xbox murders.

The retrial of Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter in Deltona's Xbox mass murder began Tuesday with prosecutors' request to delay the trial.

Prosecutors appealed the judge's denial of its request to use the state's new death penalty statute, which was signed on Thursday. The new law requires eight of the 12 jurors to recommend death.

However, when jury selection began in the proceedings, it required a unanimous jury recommendation. The new law was signed the same day the court and attorneys finished selecting 15 jurors including three alternates to hear the case against the two men.

Victorino, 46, and Hunter, 35, were already convicted and sentenced to death for the 2004 Xbox mass murder in Deltona. Two other men were sentenced to mandatory life in prison.

Victorino's and Hunter’s guilt is not at issue, only how they will pay for their crimes.

Request to delay Xbox murder penalty phase retrial denied

Circuit Judge Randell Rowe denied prosecutors' request to use the new law.

On Tuesday, Assistant State Attorney Andrew Urbanak asked Rowe to delay the trial so prosecutors could appeal that decision.

Rowe said the trial had been delayed enough and denied Urbanak’s request to stay the proceedings.

Rowe in 2016 cited a Florida Supreme Court ruling in overturning the death sentences against Victorino and Hunter. Theirs were among a number of death sentences overturned by different courts related to the ruling.

Killed in the massacre were Erin Belanger, 22; Michelle Nathan, 19; Roberto "Tito" Gonzalez, 28; Jonathan Gleason, 17; Francisco "Flaco" Ayo-Roman, 30; and Anthony Vega, 34. A dog was also killed.

