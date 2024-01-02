Troy Williams: 4 Democrats vying for House 42 seat, including incumbent Marvin Lucas's pick

The North Carolina House District 42 primary race resembles the HBO heavyweight boxing unification series back in the 1980s. There is an open seat, with four Democrats seeking office, and they are all serious contenders.

The Democratic primary winner will most likely represent Cumberland County in Raleigh for the next legislative session. The John Locke Foundation describes District 42 as a safe Democratic seat (D+27), and Civitas followed suit, defining it as a safe (D+25). Anything is possible, but when a seat is designed for a Democrat to win by 25 or more percentage points, it's doubtful a Republican will succeed in that race.

The candidates

Courtney Banks-McLaughlin

Fayetteville City Council Member Courtney Banks-McLaughlin turned a few heads when she announced she would seek the legislative house seat office shortly after she was re-elected to her District 8 Council seat and even before she was sworn in for the new term. She said for her, it's all about leadership and transparency. She touts her demonstrated leadership on the council and her willingness to always be open to the public as her strengths.

Naveed Aziz, candidate for North Carolina House

Dr. Naveed Aziz is another primary contender. Aziz ran for the state senate in 2016 and 2018 and challenged incumbent Rep. Marvin Lucas for the House District 42 seat in the last election. She said she believes her candidacy will be successful this time. She is a medical doctor, small-business owner and a health care educator with Campbell University. She believes her message will resonate with all the voters. She said: "Experience and fresh eyes, that's what people are looking for." Aziz also believes Medicaid expansion is one component of North Carolina's healthcare issues, but there is still more work to do.

Former Rep. Elmer Floyd believes the District 42 open seat is his best chance to return to Raleigh. Floyd was unseated in 2020 by Kimberly Hardy, a professor of social work at Fayetteville State University, in the House 43 primary. That upset loss eventually caused Democrats to lose the seat to Republican Diane Wheatley. Wheatley defeated Floyd in 2022. The new map for House Seat 43 leans Republican (R+4). When the new maps were first drawn, Floyd was in House District 44, and a later version of the maps moved him to District 42, and he decided to file for the open seat.

Michael Colvin is running for North Carolina House District 42.

Michael Colvin has never been in elected office but is not a newcomer to politics. He is Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin's younger sibling and has been engaged in the Democratic Party for quite some time. Many consider him a rising star, evidenced by incumbent Rep. Marvin Lucas endorsing him as his successor.

Lucas admits supporting the addition of the Cross Creek 9 precinct, where Colvin lives, to District 42. Legislators also added Cross Creek precincts 5 and 16. Colvin grew up in 16. Was this an effort to help him? Only time will tell if it plays to Colvin's advantage, whether intentional or coincidental. In the meantime, get your popcorn. It promises to be an interesting Democratic primary.

Troy Williams is a member of The Fayetteville Observer Community Advisory Board. He is a legal analyst and criminal defense investigator. He can be reached at talk2troywilliams@yahoo.com

