Troy woman accused of racking up $40K on friend's credit card

Aug. 31—TROY — A Troy woman accused of stealing a friend's credit card and using it to obtain thousands of dollars in cash and multiple orders through Amazon pleaded not guilty Monday in a Miami County court.

Amanda M. Shellenberger, 42, was indicted by a county grand jury on a felony count of theft. The indictment accuses her of knowingly obtaining control over property without the consent of its owners between Aug. 15, 2021, and Feb. 1. The fourth-degree felony lists the value at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000.

A report filed by the alleged victims with the sheriff's office states estimated the loss at "somewhere around $40,000."

The credit card owner said the account number apparently was stolen when she allowed Shellenberger to use her credit card last year to buy items at a hobby store.

The loss included several transactions through the app Venmo, and Amazon orders allegedly delivered to Shellenberger's address, the report stated.

The credit card owner said she wasn't aware of the thefts until a third party told her they were occurring. She checked her account and found the losses.

Shellenberger was released on a recognizance bond at arraignment in county Common Pleas Court. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday before Judge Stacy Wall.