Troy woman killed, man injured in Thanksgiving Day shooting in Montgomery County

A Troy woman was killed and another man injured in a Thanksgiving Day shooting in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office identified the woman as Leslie J. Reeves, 45, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, police received calls for a welfare check to Nobbie Street in rural Farmersville at about 12:42 p.m. Thursday. Evidence at the scene suggest that Reeves was shot inside the home of Christopher J. Smith, 48, who also was critically injured in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s department.

Smith was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. His condition has not been updated as of Friday afternoon.

Illinois State Police is assisting the sheriff’s department in the investigation. A person of interest has been identified, according to authorities.