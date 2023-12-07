Truck accident damages Route 318 bridge in Shenango Township

Dec. 7—SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — A truck accident Thursday morning has closed the Route 318 bridge over Interstate 376, resulting in detours for local traffic.

The accident was reported to Mercer County 911 at 10:51 a.m., and involved a roll-off truck striking the Route 318 overpass while traveling eastbound on Interstate 376.

Although the truck wasn't carrying a dumpster at the time of the accident, Shenango Township police Chief Jason Newton said the truck's bed was raised, causing the bed to hit the overpass.

Shenango Township fire Chief Justin Barnes said the township's EMS service was the first to arrive at the scene, and found the truck driver was severely injured. The driver has since been taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Because of the damage to the overpass, Interstate 376 eastbound is closed from the Interstate 80 interchange to Exit 2, West Middlesex. The Route 318 bridge is also closed, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

More information will be available in tomorrow's edition of The Herald.

