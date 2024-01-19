Truck blockade lifted at Romania’s Vicovu de Sus Border crossing point

The blocking of truck traffic at the Romanian checkpoint Vicovu de Sus has been lifted

The blockade of truck traffic at Romania’s Vicovu de Sus crossing point, opposite Ukraine’s Krasnoyilsk checkpoint, has been ended, with passage of all vehicles now operating regularly, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Jan. 19.

However, the Ukrainian-Romanian border can only be crossed by empty freight trucks at Krasnoyilsk, the Border Guard Service said.

On Jan. 14, Romanian farmers blocked truck traffic through the Siret crossing point after a protest on that lasted for six hours.

On Jan. 15, the Ministry of Agriculture of Romania and representatives of major agricultural organizations reached an agreement on 13 demands of the farmers. The government committed to fully subsidize all agricultural excise taxes until 2026 and implement provisions for subsidized interest loans.

However, farmer representative Marius Miku said that the signed agreement does not imply an immediate end to protests, which may continue until Jan. 18.

