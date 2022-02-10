  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Truckers' bridge blockade forces shutdowns at auto plants

ROB GILLIES and TOM KRISHER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Drew Dilkens
    Canadian politician

TORONTO (AP) — The truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions is tightening the screws on the auto industry, forcing Ford, General Motors and other car companies to shut down plants or otherwise scale back production on both sides of the U.S. border.

The bumper-to-bumper demonstration by the self-proclaimed Freedom Convoy entered its fourth day Thursday at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.

With political and economic pressure mounting, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced the city will seek a court injunction to end the occupation by scores of truck drivers.

“The economic harm is not sustainable and it must come to an end,” he said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. braced for the possibility of similar truck-borne protests inspired by the Canadians, and authorities in Paris and Belgium banned road blockades to head off disruptions there, too.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a bulletin to local and state law enforcement agencies that it has received reports that truckers are planning to “potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities” in a protest against vaccine mandates and other issues.

The agency said the convoy could begin in Southern California as early as this weekend, possibly disrupting traffic around the Super Bowl, and reach Washington in March in time for the State of the Union, according to a copy of Tuesday’s bulletin obtained by The Associated Press.

The ban on road blockades in Europe and the threat of prison and heavy fines were likewise prompted by online chat groups that have been calling on drivers to converge on Paris starting Friday night and to continue on to Brussels on Monday.

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25% of all trade between the two countries, and the effects of the blockade there were felt rapidly.

Ford said its Windsor, Ontario, engine plant reopened Thursday after being shut down on Wednesday because of a lack of parts. But the factory and the company’s assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, near Toronto, were operating at reduced capacity, the automaker said.

On the U.S. side, GM canceled the second shift on Wednesday and the first and second on Thursday at its SUV factory outside Lansing, Michigan.

Toyota said three of its plants in Ontario, Canada, closed for the rest of the week because of parts shortages, and production also had to be curtailed in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Workers on the morning shift at a Windsor minivan plant operated by Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, were sent home early.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged Canadian authorities to quickly resolve the standoff, saying: “It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable.”

Hundreds of demonstrators in trucks have also paralyzed the streets of downtown Ottawa for almost two weeks now and maintained blockades at two border crossings besides Windsor — at Coutts, Alberta, opposite Montana, and at Emerson, Manitoba, across from North Dakota.

The protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions and railing against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, even though many of Canada's precautions, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants, theaters and other places, were enacted by provincial authorities, not the federal government, and are already rapidly being lifted as the omicron surge levels off.

Trudeau continued to stand firm against lifting vaccine mandates, including a requirement that all truck drivers entering the country be fully vaccinated.

But because an estimated 90% of the nation’s truck drivers are already vaccinated, some conservatives have called on Trudeau to drop the mandate.

The convoy has been promoted and cheered on by many Fox News personalities and attracted support from the likes of former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

The Associated Press identified more than a dozen Facebook groups encompassing roughly a half-million members that are being used to drum up support for the Canadian protests or plan similar ones in the U.S. and Europe.

To get around the blockade and into Canada, truckers in the Detroit area have had to drive 70 miles north to Port Huron, Michigan, and cross the Blue Water Bridge, where there was a 4½-hour delay leaving the U.S.

Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter in Canada than in the U.S., but Canadians have largely supported them. Canada’s COVID-19 death rate is one-third that of the U.S.

Canada's opposition Conservative Party began calling for the blockades to end after its lawmakers initially supported the protests. Trudeau accused the Conservatives of endorsing and enabling the demonstrations.

____

Krisher reported from Detroit. AP writers Ben Fox and Amanda Seitz contributed from Washington.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian provinces to lift COVID restrictions amid escalating trucker protests

    A rapidly growing list of Canadian provinces moved to lift their COVID-19 restrictions as protesters decrying such measures kept up the pressure with truck blockades Wednesday in the capital and at key U.S. border crossings, including the economically vital bridge to Detroit.

  • Canadian trucker anti-vax protest spreads to U.S. border crossing

    Yahoo Finance Canada Senior Reporter Alicja Siekierska joins the Live show to discuss Canada's trucker protest in response to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and its potential to cause trade problems between the U.S. and Canada as a border crossing becomes impeded.

  • Ford plant shut down over COVID-19 truck blockade in Canada

    The protest by people mostly in pickup trucks entered its third day at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

  • Truck blockades 'hurting our supply chains' -Trudeau

    "Policy in this country is set by by a government that listens to science, that follows data, that doesn't listen to people blockading our streets and blockading our borders," Trudeau said in Parliament. What began as a "freedom convoy" of truck drivers angry about COVID-19 vaccine mandates blossomed into a 13-demonstration in downtown Ottawa. Other protesters used trucks to block traffic on the Ambassador Bridge, a key supply route for the U.S. auto industry in Detroit, and another border crossing in Alberta.The Liberal Party leader faced a fusillade of questions from opposition Conservative Party lawmakers in Parliament, who pressed Trudeau to commit to lift federal vaccine mandates.Trudeau said he would continue to try and safeguard Canadians' health and safety, and slammed the opposition for refusing to condemn the protest movements."The fact that the Conservative Party continues to refuse to condemn the blockades that are hurting our supply chains, driving up prices, limiting our manufacturers from being able to bring in their parts across the country is a shame on them," he said.

  • Alberta and Saskatchewan Become First Provinces to End Vaccine Passports

    Alberta and Saskatchewan are the first provinces to end vaccine passport programs as well as other major COVID-19 mandates including masking regulations.

  • Windsor mayor signaled police may soon 'physically remove' Ambassador Bridge protesters

    The Canada trucker protest that closed the Ambassador Bridge is in its fourth day, leading to disruptions in the auto industry and elsewhere.

  • Auto industry cuts production as Ambassador Bridge protest continues

    "The last thing any business needs right now is to be shut down yet again," said Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz.

  • 'Freedom Convoy' of Bikers Departs Avignon, France

    Several convoys that Le Monde said were inspired by Canadian protesters set out from cities across France on Thursday, February 10, with plans to converge on Paris for the weekend in protest against COVID-19 restrictions.Footage filmed by @PutschMedia shows a group of motorcyclists departing Avignon on Thursday.According to Actu, the demonstration was largely a protest against COVID-19 vaccines and other health mandates.On Thursday, police in Paris banned the protesters from gathering in the city until Monday.The “Freedom Convoy” truck driver protest continues in Canada, clogging streets in Ottawa and causing delays at border crossings to the US. Credit: @PutschMedia via Storyful

  • States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations

    States are getting the go-ahead to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that would place new or upgraded ones every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways as part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of the zero-emission cars. The administration on Thursday announced the availability of $5 billion in federal money to states over five years under President Joe Biden's infrastructure law, sketching out a vision of seamless climate-friendly car travel from coast to coast. Under Transportation Department requirements, states must submit plans to the federal government and can begin construction by this fall if they focus first on highway routes, rather than neighborhoods and shopping centers, that can allow people to take their electric vehicles long distances.

  • COVID-19 truck blockade in Canada shuts down Ford plant

    A blockade of the bridge between Canada and Detroit by protesters demanding an end to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions forced the shutdown Wednesday of a Ford plant and began to have broader implications for the North American auto industry. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, stood firm against an easing of Canada's COVID-19 restrictions in the face of mounting pressure during recent weeks by protests against the restrictions and against Trudeau himself.

  • Colorado restaurants still feel pandemic impact

    The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects are still hitting the restaurant industry hard.

  • India says Tesla cars won’t get tax relief if they are made in China

    India has, once again, made clear that Tesla must make locally to get any relief in import duties. The Narendra Modi government informed parliament yesterday (Feb. 8) that there cannot be a situation where the “market is India, but jobs are created in China.” The government statement has come at a time when Tesla is lobbying for tax relief, without which, it feels, its cars will be unaffordable in India.

  • Central Florida doctor's address COVID-19 pandemic

    Central Florida doctor's address COVID-19 pandemic

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]

  • Biden administration unveils $5 billion plan for EV charging infrastructure

    The Biden administration has announced a $5 billion plan to help states build half a million EV charging stations by 2030.

  • Tesla recalls more than 578,000 vehicles over pedestrian warning sounds

    Tesla is recalling more than 578,000 cars over concerns the Boombox feature would overpower pedestrian warning sounds.

  • The Fed Will Ultimately Have to Hike Rates More Than You Think

    As we entered the new year, the focus was on how markets would respond to the Fed’s shift to a The post The Fed Will Ultimately Have to Hike Rates More Than You Think appeared first on Worth.

  • Tesla recalls over 500,000 U.S. vehicles to fix pedestrian warning sounds

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Electric car maker Tesla Inc is recalling 578,607 vehicles in the United States because pedestrians may not be able to hear a required warning sound of an approaching car due to loud music or other sounds played by its "Boombox" feature, a U.S. regulator said on Thursday. Tesla has issued 10 U.S. recalls over the last four months, including four in the last two weeks. The Texas-based company has come under increasing scrutiny from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

  • Canada trucker blockade poses risk to supply chain, auto industry -White House

    The Canadian truckers blockade https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadian-authorities-scramble-end-anti-vaccine-mandate-protests-2022-02-09 is posing a risk to the auto industry's supply chain and U.S. officials were in close touch with their counterparts in Canada on the issue, the White House said on Wednesday. The bridge, Canada's busiest link to the United States, accounts for about 25% of trade between Canada and the United States as it is used to transport vehicles and parts and agricultural products. "We are watching this very closely," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

  • California accuses Tesla of racial discrimination in lawsuit

    California sued Tesla Inc. on Wednesday over allegations of discrimination and harassment of Black employees at its San Francisco Bay area factory. The suit, filed in Alameda County Superior Court, was sparked by hundreds of worker complaints, said Kevin Kish, head of the state's Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The department, which enforces state civil rights laws, “found evidence that Tesla’s Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where Black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay, and promotion creating a hostile work environment,” Kish said in a statement reported by the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.