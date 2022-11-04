Truck cab bursts into flames after California chase

Reuters Videos

STORY: Ukraine's National Guard of Ukraine said last week tanks, IFVs (infantry fighting vehicles) and APCs (armoured personnel carriers) left behind by Russian forces helping Ukrainian troops to increase their firepower and carry out counteroffensive on all fronts."We are now at the damaged vehicle workshop of our brigade. We repair combat vehicles here, both the ones that are part of our equipment as well as "trophy" vehicles ," commander of the repair brigade, Oleksandr Bohatirev said.British Ministry of Defence said on Thursday (November 3) Russia lost over 40 armoured vehicles a day , equivalent to a battalion’s worth of equipment as Ukrainian forces continued its counteroffensives in the east and south of the country.