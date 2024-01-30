Truck carrying $30K in ice cream stolen in Connecticut

A truck carrying $30,000 worth of ice cream was stolen from a Connecticut business where the driver was making a delivery Monday night.

Police in southern Connecticut arrested 35-year-old Travis Jones in connection with the 9 p.m. heist that attracted attention from multiple departments.

“Several officers responded to the area to canvass for the ice cream truck,” the West Haven Police Department posted on Facebook.

Cops there coordinated with troopers from the Connecticut State Police, who spotted the stolen ice cream truck traveling on I-95 south in Milford.

“Officers assigned to the Bridgeport Police Auto Theft Task Force, in coordination with the Connecticut State Police, were able to safely get the ice cream truck to stop on the I-95 south Exit 27A off ramp,” police in West Haven said.

Jones was taken into custody without incident and held on $50,000 bond after being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny in the first degree.

The West Haven Police Department’s Facebook post drew a few questions.

“Are people that stupid?” wondered one commenter. “You think you’re not going to be noticed in a stolen ICE CREAM TRUCK.”

Another Facebook user questioned the timing of the alleged crime.

“Who steals ice cream in the winter!” that person wondered. “Supply and Demand moron. Everyone knows July is when you steal an Ice Cream Truck!

A photo posted online by police show a truck covered in advertisement for Shahi Kulfi frozen desserts. The Virginia-based company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.