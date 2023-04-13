Truck carrying $750,000 in dimes robbed in Walmart parking lot, Pennsylvania cops say

A truck carrying $750,000 in dimes was robbed in a Walmart parking lot, Pennsylvania police say.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department arrived at the scene on the city’s northeast side at around 6 a.m. on April 13, the department said in a news release. An unmarked trailer filled with dimes had been broken into and coins were spilled all over the ground.

Investigators believe roughly $100,000 in dimes were stolen from the trailer, WPVI reported.

A single dime weighs 2.268 grams, according to the U.S. Mint, meaning the thieves stole about 5,000 pounds of dimes.

The truck was loaded with a shipment from the Philadelphia Mint bound for Florida, but the driver left it parked overnight so they could rest before beginning the trip, police told WPVI. When they came back in the morning, the trailer had been broken into.

It’s not clear if the suspect, or suspects, knew what was on board.

Police say thieves often target trailers, KYW reported.

“There’s been a lot of cargo thefts here and there in Northeast Philly and South Philadelphia over the ensuing months where we’ve had lamb, chicken, TVs, refrigerators, etc. taken, alcohol,” Capt. John Ryan told the TV station.

The investigation is ongoing.

