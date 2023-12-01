Truck carrying batteries crashes and catches fire near Salton Sea; driver seriously hurt

A driver was seriously injured when a a truck containing batteries went off the road early Friday morning near the Salton Sea, then crashed and caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Because of the truck's contents, the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health was responding to the scene to assess what's needed for cleanup.

CHP Officer Rafael Espinosa said the truck somehow went off the road near Oasis, on northbound Highway 86 near its intersection with Avenue 81, crashed into an embankment and then caught fire. The driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. The crash was reported at around 4 a.m.

The rightmost lane of Highway 86 remained closed.

This is a developing story.

