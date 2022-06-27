Truck carrying thousands of pounds of fireworks goes up in flames, New Jersey cops say

A tractor trailer carrying fireworks caught fire on Sunday, June 26, in Somerset County, New Jersey, officials said.

The truck was headed southbound on Interstate 287, about one hour from New York City, according to the Green Knoll Fire Department. Officials arrived on the scene by 10:55 p.m., and New Jersey State Police shut down the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, NJ 101.5 reported. According to State Police Trooper Brandi Slota, who spoke to the outlet, a dolly tire on the truck caught fire and ignited the rest of the truck’s load — 10,000 pounds of fireworks.

The truck driver “managed to escape,” RLS Media reported.

No injuries have been reported, according to New Jersey News 12.

The southbound lanes remained shut down until early Monday, and NJ 101.5 reported that the aftermath of the incident delayed commuters.

Cell phone videos shared by WABC showed fireworks exploding from the truck, giving motorists behind the truck an early July 4 display.

